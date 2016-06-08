How to use Windows 10 privacy settings

Privacy is a hot topic these days. The rise of cloud-based services has seen more users than ever trust their private information to remote servers, at a time when the security of online data has come into question following a spate of high-profile breaches.

What does this have to do with Windows 10 users? Well, it might surprise you to learn in Microsoft's Privacy Statement, the company makes clear its intention to collect your data when you 'create a Microsoft account, submit a search query to Bing, speak a voice command to Cortana, upload a document to OneDrive, or contact us for support'.

However, if you'd rather not hand over your private data, don't worry – it's not too late to roll back these changes. Here we'll run you through some steps to help you take back your privacy in no time.