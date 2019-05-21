Where to buy Microsoft Office in Australia: the cheapest prices in May 2019

Want to buy Microsoft Office for the best Aussie price? You're in luck, as our comparison charts track a heap of Australian retailers to constantly find the cheapest Microsoft deals – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

While you can buy an Office 365 subscription from Microsoft directly, it's often possible to get a better deal from a reliable third-party retailer. In our guide below, you'll find the best possible prices for all three versions of Office you can currently purchase: Microsoft Office 365 Microsoft Office 2019 and Microsoft Office 2016.

Office 2019 is the newest standalone version, having been released in September of last year, and adds some features that were previously exclusive to Office 365 – but due to that newness, it's a little bit pricier than its 2016 counterpart.

If you're looking to pick up a new laptop with your copy of Microsoft Office, you might be interested in our selection of Australia's best cheap laptop deals.

Buy Microsoft Office 365 for the cheapest price

If you're considering buying Microsoft Office 365, the first thing to be aware of is that it's a subscription-based service. The prices below are for your first year for one user to use on one PC, along with an accompanying tablet or mobile too.

The advantages of using Office 365 include having access to all the latest versions of programs in the Microsoft Office suite and having 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. The latter is particularly useful for editing documents on the go. With 365, you can go from writing on the laptop/desktop to making a few changes or crucial last minute updates on your mobile or tablet.

If the online cloud storage and device-switching won't be useful, we'd recommend scrolling further down this page and consider buying either Microsoft Office 2016 or 2019 instead, both of which involve a flat one-off fee.

Today's best Microsoft Office 365 deals NZ$10 View NZ$67.79 View NZ$119.95 View NZ$16 View Show More Deals

Buy Microsoft Office 2019 for the lowest price

Microsoft Office 2019 is the newest standalone version of the staple office suite, and was originally released in September 2018. It's not a subscription service – you'll only need to pay once to own it – and it adds a variety of new features over its 2016 counterpart, including some that were only previously found in Office 365, although it does cost a little bit more to account for this.

It'll also receive security updates for a few years longer than the 2016 edition – although the latter is slated to get essential patches until 2025, so there's plenty of life left in it.

As was the case with its predecessor, the cheapest version of Office 2019 is the 'Home & Student' Edition, which comes with a single user license that allows you to use the suite on one device. And to clarify, you don't technically need to be a student or home user to buy and use this version, and it still comes with all the essential Office apps that most users want: Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Today's best Microsoft Office 2019 deals NZ$239 View NZ$239.95 View NZ$270 View NZ$349 View Show More Deals

Buy Microsoft Office 2016 for the best price

If you want to get one of the best digital office suites out there and not have to worry about subscription costs further down the line, Microsoft Office 2016 (also known as just Office 2016) is still a great pick, despite having technically been superseded by its newer Office 2019 replacement.

While it does cost more than you'll pay for a year of Office 365, Office 2016 may work out cheaper for you in the long run. The cheapest version is usually the 'Home & Student' Edition which comes with a lifetime license for one user. As with Office 2019, business users can still buy and use this version, although it cuts back on the full suite of programs that you'll find in Office 2016 Professional – here, you just get the basics, but that still includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote.