Xbox wireless headset pre-orders are selling out fast

While Xbox Series X restocks continue to dwindle, those lucky few who have already got their hands on the next-gen console can now double down on their smugness. The brand new Xbox Wireless Headset is now available for pre-order, and you'll find it available at a range of retailers in the US and UK this weekend.

The $99.99 / £94.99 Xbox Wireless Headset is claiming some serious audio chops, with Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone: X support built straight in. The cups themselves certainly look sleek and with polyurethane leather and a thick headband cushion should provide a well-balanced and comfortable experience, especially considering the whole thing only weighs in at 312g.

This isn't just for Series X, however. The Xbox Wireless Headset is compatible across Microsoft's range of consoles and can also be connected to Windows PCs and smartphones via Bluetooth.

The Xbox Wireless Headset will ship on March 16, but you can find out where to pre-order today just below, or scroll further for more cheap gaming headset deals.

Pre-order Xbox Series X wireless headset

US Xbox Wireless Headset pre-order: $99.99 at Best Buy

Pre-order the Xbox Wireless Headset at Best Buy for speedy shipping and to ensure you're getting that promised audio boost straight from release. Microsoft seems to have run out of pre-orders at the moment, so move quickly to secure this one.

View Deal

UK Xbox Wireless Headset pre-order: £89.99 at Game

Microsoft and Amazon have both run out of Xbox Wireless Headset pre-orders, so you'll have to be quick to get your hands on this offer from Game. That's also coming in £5 cheaper than the £94.99 RRP as well.

View Deal

More gaming headset deals

