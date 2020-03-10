The best wedding photo book providers in 2020

When the vows have been uttered, the cake has been cut and the flower arrangements have wilted away, the only tangible reminder of your special day will be your wedding photos. In this modern, digital age it’s sadly all too easy to let images languish on hard drives. However, the best thing you can do to preserve your memories is create a wedding photo book that celebrates your wonderful day.
However, with so many photo book providers to choose from, it can be difficult to know which company will give you the best service. Luckily, to help you decide, we’ve rounded up the best suppliers that provide easy-to-use software and top quality printing.
Whether you prefer a fully-designed template or a blank canvas for you to make your own, glossy or matte paper, or a square or landscape format, there’s sure to be the right wedding photo book for you in our round-up.
The 5 best wedding photo book providers 2020:
1. Printique
Professional-quality printing from an industry heavyweight
Printique is an online printing service from Adorama, a camera store based in New York. This level of photographic expertise means that Printique is widely regarded as a fantastic provider of beautiful high quality prints. Printique offers a wide range of wedding photo book designs, but our favorite part about them is how clean and unfussy they are. Printique’s designs truly allow your photos to shine and give a highly professional effect.
Once you’ve chosen your design, you can then select the cover finish. We were very impressed by Printique’s range of covers, which included genuine leather and linen in a variety of colors. However, it’s worth noting that Printique is somewhat pricier than the other options in this list, with a genuine leather photo book starting at $167.99.
The photo book creator tool was fairly easy to use, but it can be a little buggy at times. The range of text, layout and sticker options were a little more limited than other providers on this list, but there were still plenty of choice.
2. Mixbook
Easy to use software with plenty of design options
Mixbook offers one of the most stress-free user experiences out of all the wedding photo book providers. All of its wedding photo book designs are in its own separate category for you to peruse and you can even flick through each design without leaving the main page with its Quick Preview function.
Once you’ve chosen your design, it’s incredibly easy to customize it by adjusting the page layouts and adding text in a wide range of fonts and colors. There are a beautiful range of themed stickers to add onto the page, including floral illustrations and romantic quotes. You can even adjust the opacity, saturation and brightness of these stickers. This means you can truly make your wedding photo book your own.
Mixbook also offers a variety of paper and style options. You can order your book in landscape, square or portrait format and choose from emi-gloss (the standard option) or Premium Matte Lay Flat paper. You can also choose your cover from options including softcover, hardcover and even leather.
3. Snapfish
A reliable photo book service provider for your wedding snaps
Snapfish has divided its wedding photo books into eight different formats that you can choose from depending on what images you’re looking to showcase. This means that if you’d prefer to print your honeymoon or engagement photos rather than your wedding day shots, then Snapfish has a format already designed specifically for that. However, if you’re specifically looking to print photos of your wedding day, then you’ve still got plenty of options to choose from.
Once you’ve chosen your format, you can then adjust the design of your wedding photo book by changing the layout of the pages. This is super simple, as there’s a menu that lets you select how many photos you want on the page and then supplies you with various design options for your chosen number. As with Mixbook, there are also a wide range of stickers you can use as well.
We love Snapfish’s easy-to-use software and design process, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the budget-friendly nature of Snapfish means you might want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for professional-quality prints.
4. Shutterfly
Plenty of customization options to choose from
Shutterfly offers a variety of beautifully designed templates for you to choose from depending on the vibe and style of your wedding. There are also plenty of sizes and cover options to select, which means you can perfectly tailor your photo book to you and your partner.
Similar to many photo book providers, Shutterfly offers you the option for the creator tool to automatically place the photos itself. While this can be a good option if you’re in a hurry, we generally don’t recommend this as you can almost spend more time fixing the order of the images than if you just arranged them yourself.
We did find the Shutterfly creator tool a little more difficult to navigate than others on this list, as we struggled to figure out how to adjust photos within their frame or delete unwanted objects. Considering that creating a photo book is already an investment of your time, we would really expect the creator tool to be as intuitive as possible for a smooth process and to help prevent mistakes.
5. Picaboo
Simple to navigate, but offers less variety
While Picaboo Picaboo offers significantly fewer design options than others on this round-up, the small amount they do have can be completely customized to suit your tastes. Once you’ve selected your favorite wedding photo book style, you can get deep into the design process. There are so many background, theme, style, text and sticker options that we recommend setting aside a decent amount of time to go through all the choices.
One of the interesting things that Picaboo offers is the ability to add text onto the spine of your photo book. There aren’t many other photo book providers that offer this, so this is definitely a nice perk.
Prices start at $19.99 for a Picaboo photo book, which definitely makes this an affordable option. However, we would say that most of Picaboo’s designs don’t tend to feel very modern and you could find slicker styles for similar prices elsewhere.
5 top tips on making the best wedding photo book
- Select your favorite photos - Most photo books are highly customizable, so you can really fit as many images as you like into your book. However, we recommend picking out at least 100 of your favorite shots before you even start designing your book. This will give you the perfect base to create the perfect wedding photo book.
- Choose a flattering design - While there are hundreds of beautiful designs to choose from, make sure you select one that complements both your personal style and the images from your big day. If in doubt, we recommend going clean and minimalist, as this will give your shots their chance to shine.
- Design chronologically - Wedding photos tend to follow a general pattern, kicking off with bridal getting ready portraits and ending with reception shots. Don’t be tempted to mix everything in together. Instead, recreate your wedding story by designing the book chronologically. This will give you and your family the chance to relive each step of your special day.
- Add finishing touches - While we do recommend choosing more minimal styles, there’s certainly no harm in adding some pretty flourishes to your work. Most photo book providers offer stickers that you can overlay on your pages, with designs including illustrated birds, floral garlands and more. These can add an extra special touch to your book. Just don’t overdo it!
- Proof-read - This is definitely the most important step. You don’t want to spend hours designing your book and shell out a significant chunk of your hard-earned dollars only to find a typo when you receive it. Look over it at least twice, and even consider asking your partner or a friend to read through it as well. This will prevent any potential disappointment later.