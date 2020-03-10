The best wedding photo book providers in 2020

When the vows have been uttered, the cake has been cut and the flower arrangements have wilted away, the only tangible reminder of your special day will be your wedding photos. In this modern, digital age it’s sadly all too easy to let images languish on hard drives. However, the best thing you can do to preserve your memories is create a wedding photo book that celebrates your wonderful day.

However, with so many photo book providers to choose from, it can be difficult to know which company will give you the best service. Luckily, to help you decide, we’ve rounded up the best suppliers that provide easy-to-use software and top quality printing.

Whether you prefer a fully-designed template or a blank canvas for you to make your own, glossy or matte paper, or a square or landscape format, there’s sure to be the right wedding photo book for you in our round-up.

The 5 best wedding photo book providers 2020:

(Image credit: Printique)

1. Printique

Professional-quality printing from an industry heavyweight

Owned by Adorama

Professional service

Lovely quality

Can be expensive

Printique is an online printing service from Adorama, a camera store based in New York. This level of photographic expertise means that Printique is widely regarded as a fantastic provider of beautiful high quality prints. Printique offers a wide range of wedding photo book designs, but our favorite part about them is how clean and unfussy they are. Printique’s designs truly allow your photos to shine and give a highly professional effect.

Once you’ve chosen your design, you can then select the cover finish. We were very impressed by Printique’s range of covers, which included genuine leather and linen in a variety of colors. However, it’s worth noting that Printique is somewhat pricier than the other options in this list, with a genuine leather photo book starting at $167.99.

The photo book creator tool was fairly easy to use, but it can be a little buggy at times. The range of text, layout and sticker options were a little more limited than other providers on this list, but there were still plenty of choice.

(Image credit: Mixbook)

2. Mixbook

Easy to use software with plenty of design options

Regular discounts

Fresh, modern designs

Intuitive software

Cheaper options available

Mixbook offers one of the most stress-free user experiences out of all the wedding photo book providers. All of its wedding photo book designs are in its own separate category for you to peruse and you can even flick through each design without leaving the main page with its Quick Preview function.

Once you’ve chosen your design, it’s incredibly easy to customize it by adjusting the page layouts and adding text in a wide range of fonts and colors. There are a beautiful range of themed stickers to add onto the page, including floral illustrations and romantic quotes. You can even adjust the opacity, saturation and brightness of these stickers. This means you can truly make your wedding photo book your own.

Mixbook also offers a variety of paper and style options. You can order your book in landscape, square or portrait format and choose from emi-gloss (the standard option) or Premium Matte Lay Flat paper. You can also choose your cover from options including softcover, hardcover and even leather.

(Image credit: Snapfish)

3. Snapfish

A reliable photo book service provider for your wedding snaps

Affordable

Software is easy to use

Designs could be better

Snapfish has divided its wedding photo books into eight different formats that you can choose from depending on what images you’re looking to showcase. This means that if you’d prefer to print your honeymoon or engagement photos rather than your wedding day shots, then Snapfish has a format already designed specifically for that. However, if you’re specifically looking to print photos of your wedding day, then you’ve still got plenty of options to choose from.

Once you’ve chosen your format, you can then adjust the design of your wedding photo book by changing the layout of the pages. This is super simple, as there’s a menu that lets you select how many photos you want on the page and then supplies you with various design options for your chosen number. As with Mixbook, there are also a wide range of stickers you can use as well.

We love Snapfish’s easy-to-use software and design process, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the budget-friendly nature of Snapfish means you might want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for professional-quality prints.

(Image credit: Shutterfly)

4. Shutterfly

Plenty of customization options to choose from

Plenty of add-ons

Lots of design templates

Creator tool hard to navigate

Shutterfly offers a variety of beautifully designed templates for you to choose from depending on the vibe and style of your wedding. There are also plenty of sizes and cover options to select, which means you can perfectly tailor your photo book to you and your partner.

Similar to many photo book providers, Shutterfly offers you the option for the creator tool to automatically place the photos itself. While this can be a good option if you’re in a hurry, we generally don’t recommend this as you can almost spend more time fixing the order of the images than if you just arranged them yourself.

We did find the Shutterfly creator tool a little more difficult to navigate than others on this list, as we struggled to figure out how to adjust photos within their frame or delete unwanted objects. Considering that creating a photo book is already an investment of your time, we would really expect the creator tool to be as intuitive as possible for a smooth process and to help prevent mistakes.

(Image credit: Picaboo)

5. Picaboo

Simple to navigate, but offers less variety

Great customization

Quick to make

Designs feel outdated

While Picaboo Picaboo offers significantly fewer design options than others on this round-up, the small amount they do have can be completely customized to suit your tastes. Once you’ve selected your favorite wedding photo book style, you can get deep into the design process. There are so many background, theme, style, text and sticker options that we recommend setting aside a decent amount of time to go through all the choices.

One of the interesting things that Picaboo offers is the ability to add text onto the spine of your photo book. There aren’t many other photo book providers that offer this, so this is definitely a nice perk.

Prices start at $19.99 for a Picaboo photo book, which definitely makes this an affordable option. However, we would say that most of Picaboo’s designs don’t tend to feel very modern and you could find slicker styles for similar prices elsewhere.

