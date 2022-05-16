The best photo wedding book providers 2022

If one of the best photo wedding books is something you consider a valuable addition to your already long list of wedding expenses, you're in the right place. Here you will not only find the ultimate way to get those magical memories all in one physical spot.

While there are a lot of photo book services these days, wedding specific ones are an important differentiation. These will mean you have the highest quality prints on the best paper and in the most appropriate books and styles that are worthy of such a special occasion - either for the happy couple to keep at home, or to share as gifts with loved ones.

From building on a blank canvas to working with templates that help guide you through the process, there are lots of options when making the best photo wedding book. That means this can be as personalized or as straightforward as you need it to be. But since these options vary from service-to-service, you're doing well to check out this guide first so you can find the best one to suit your specific needs.

Whether you prefer a fully-designed template or a blank canvas for you to make your own, glossy or matte paper, or a square or landscape format, there’s sure to be the right photo wedding book for you in our round-up.

The 5 best photo wedding book providers 2022:

1. Printique Professional-quality printing from an industry heavyweight Reasons to buy + Owned by Adorama + Professional service + Lovely quality Reasons to avoid - Can be expensive

Printique is an online printing service from Adorama, a camera store based in New York. This level of photographic expertise means that Printique is widely regarded as a fantastic provider of beautiful high quality prints. Printique offers a wide range of photo wedding book designs, but our favorite part about them is how clean and unfussy they are. Printique’s designs truly allow your photos to shine and give a highly professional effect.

Once you’ve chosen your design, you can then select the cover finish. We were very impressed by Printique’s range of covers, which included genuine leather and linen in a variety of colors. However, it’s worth noting that Printique is somewhat pricier than the other options in this list, with a genuine leather photo book starting at $138.

The photo book creator tool was fairly easy to use, but it can be a little buggy at times. The range of text, layout and sticker options were a little more limited than other providers on this list, but there were still plenty of choice.

2. Mixbook Easy-to-use software with plenty of design options Reasons to buy + Regular discounts + Fresh, modern designs + Intuitive software Reasons to avoid - Cheaper options available

Mixbook offers one of the most stress-free user experiences out of all the photo book providers out there. All of its wedding book designs are in its own separate category for you to peruse and you can even flick through each design without leaving the main page with its Quick Preview function.

Once you’ve chosen your design, it’s incredibly easy to customize it by adjusting the page layouts and adding text in a wide range of fonts and colors. There are a beautiful range of themed stickers to add onto the page, including floral illustrations and romantic quotes. You can even adjust the opacity, saturation and brightness of these stickers. This means you can truly make your photo wedding book your own.

Mixbook also offers a variety of paper and style options. You can order your book in landscape, square or portrait format and choose from semi-gloss (the standard option) or Premium Matte Lay Flat paper. You can also choose your cover from options including softcover, hardcover and even leather.

3. Snapfish A reliable photo book service provider for your wedding snaps Reasons to buy + Affordable + Software is easy to use Reasons to avoid - Designs could be better

Snapfish has divided its photo wedding books into eight different formats that you can choose from depending on what images you’re looking to showcase. This means that if you’d prefer to print your honeymoon or engagement photos rather than your wedding day shots, then Snapfish has a format already designed specifically for that. However, if you’re specifically looking to print photos of your wedding day, then you’ve still got plenty of options to choose from.

Once you’ve chosen your format, you can then adjust the design of your wedding book by changing the layout of the pages. This is super simple, as there’s a menu that lets you select how many photos you want on the page and then supplies you with various design options for your chosen number. As with Mixbook, there are also a wide range of stickers you can use as well.

We love Snapfish’s easy-to-use software and design process, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the budget-friendly nature of Snapfish means you might want to look elsewhere if you’re looking for professional-quality prints. With deals that offer up to 75% off on photo books, this is an attractive option if you're trying to keep your post-wedding costs down.

4. Artifact Uprising A great pick for a premium quality finish... if you have the money Reasons to buy + Top quality finish + Wonderful design options + Fantastic customer service Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest option

Artifact Uprising is a photo book service that offers a more premium finish than a lot of the competition can, making it a great choice for wedding photos. This quality does mean that options are more minimal as a result. That could be construed as a positive for anyone that likes minimalism and simplicity, but a negative if you're expecting lots of choice and plenty of personalization options to get more creative with.

This service specializes in weddings so you have lots of choice including hardcover photo books, layflat and premium signature layflat options as well as bespoke wedding design services and more.

As you may have gleaned from all this use of the word premium, the service isn't cheap. But that end result does show what you're paying extra for. And with plenty of deals and sales popping up on the site regularly it's worth keeping your eyes peeled as you may end up paying a very fair price for the quality you end up getting.

5. Picaboo Simple to navigate, but offers less variety Reasons to buy + Great customization + Quick to make Reasons to avoid - Designs feel outdated

While Picaboo offers significantly fewer design options than others on this round-up, the small amount they do have can be completely customized to suit your tastes. Once you’ve selected your favorite photo wedding book style, you can get deep into the design process. There are so many background, theme, style, text and sticker options that we recommend setting aside a decent amount of time to go through all the choices.

One of the interesting things that Picaboo offers is the ability to add text onto the spine of your album. There aren’t many other providers that offer this, so this is definitely a nice perk.

Prices start at $19.99 for a Premium Mini Picaboo photo book, which definitely makes this an affordable option. However, we would say that most of Picaboo’s designs don’t tend to feel very modern and you could find slicker styles for similar prices elsewhere.

5 top tips on making the best photo wedding book