Walmart Black Friday deals are live: shop early sales on TVs, toys, laptops and more

Black Friday deals are live at Walmart, and yes, you heard that right! The retailer is kicking off the Black Friday 2021 shopping season with early deals that you can shop starting at 8:15 PM ET tonight. Walmart's Black Friday preview sale includes deals on TVs, toys, laptops, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more, and we're rounding up all the top offers for you below.

Some of our favorite early Black Friday deals include the top-rated Ninja XL air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $99 (was $119), the best-selling Anker eufy robot vacuum on sale for just $149 (was $349.99), and this 15.6-inch HP laptop marked down to $329 (was $499).



Walmart's early sale also includes Black Friday TV deals like this TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $298 (was $448), and this 43-inch 4K Roku TV marked down to just $218 (was $288).



Walmart will be dropping more Black Friday deals throughout November, with three separate sales beginning on November 3, two of which Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access. Walmart's early Black Friday deals allow you to get a head start on your holiday shopping and ensure your deliveries will get there in time.

Early Black Friday deals at Walmart

Ninja Air Fryer XL: $119 $98 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an air fryer, Walmart has the Ninja XL on sale for just $98. Perfect for families, the Ninja air fryer features a 5.5-quart basket that allows you to cook up to three pounds of your favorite fried foods. This is the lowest price we've seen and $40 less than Amazon's current deal.

RCA 43-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $288 $219 at Walmart

Save $69 - An incredible price for a feature-packed 4K TV, Walmart's early Black Friday sale has this 43-inch set from RCA on sale for just $219. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and the Roku experience built-in, allowing you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

Oral-B Genius 8000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: $179.94 $134.97 at Walmart

Save $45 - As the top electric toothbrush brand on the market, bagging an Oral-B product is an easy choice. In this early Black Friday deal, Walmart's offering a great discount on this set that includes a charging travel case and two extra heads. The sale price only covers the black or purple colors, though.

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge: $349.99 $149 at Walmart

Save $200 - Robot vacuums are always popular during the Black Friday deals event, and Walmart has the Eufy RoboVac G30 on sale for a stunningly low price of $149. That's an $200 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The robot vacuum has a compatible app so you can schedule your cleanings from anywhere and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series HD Smart Android TV: $599.99 $298 at Walmart

Save $300 - Our favorite early Black Friday deal from Walmart is this TCL 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $298. At an incredible price, you're getting smart capabilities and the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices. This is the lowest price we've seen, and we predict this deal won't stick around for long.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $329 $297 at Walmart

Save $50 - A combination of an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and 1TB HDD make this 15.6-inch HP a real bang for the buck machine if you're on a budget. It's not super high-end but it's great for the basics. Plus, unlike most cheap laptops, you're not compromising on any component here - you've got plenty of power and storage space for the price.View Deal

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum: $399.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - Walmart's early Black Friday sale has the best-selling Dyson V8 on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The cordless vacuum works on carpet and hardwood floors and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient cleanups. This is not only the best deal we've ever seen, but it's also a fantastic price for a powerful stick vacuum.

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard: $ 199 $88 at Walmart

Save $111 - Walmart's early Black Friday deals also include best-selling toys like the Fluxx FX3 hoverboard that's on sale for just $88. That's a massive $111 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The lightweight hoverboard features LED-lit wheels that light up the night and provides up to five hours of ride time on a single charge.

Samsung Q60A 55-inch UHD Smart QLED TV: $849.99 $747.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - Get a healthy price cut on Samsung's stunning 2021 QLED Q60A in today's early Black Friday deals at Walmart. With the companies latest Quantum 4K processor, Motion Xcelerator technology, and bespoke gaming mode, the Samsung Q60A is a powerful and feature-laden display - perfect for any setup.View Deal

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll 10715: $29.99 $20 at Walmart

Save $10 - Lego fans can get the Classic 10 Bricks on a Roll set on sale for just $20 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. A great gift idea, the Lego set includes a wide selection of wheels and tires in a variety of colors and sizes for endless amounts of fun.

