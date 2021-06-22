Use the Force on your smart home with this Baby Yoda Echo Dot Prime Day deal

What's better than having your own AI helper delivered to your door this Amazon Prime Day? How about one that looks like 'The Child', aka Grogu, aka the-one-and-only, Baby Yoda?

Amazon is knocking a handsome $23 dollars off this Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Mandalorian The Child Stand, which is now at $41.94, down from $64.94.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen with Mandalorian The Child Stand: $64.94 $41.94 at Amazon

Save $23 - With his cute little ears sticking out either side, grab an Amazon Echo Dot bundle here not only at a discounted price, but with a little personality, too.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Prime Day deals near you.

Baby Yoda may be able to shape the world with the power of the Force, but with Amazon Echo Dot's Alexa helper, you'll be able to control your home with the power of your voice. As well as being a smart speaker, selecting and playing tunes with your voice, the Echo Dot also acts as a smart home hub, controlling everything from smart lightbulbs to settings on connected thermostats.

OK, it may be the last-gen (and rather flat) Echo Dot rather than the 4th generation spherical one, giving little Grogu a bit of a 90s flat-top barnet. But it's an excellent speaker at this price nonetheless, and a bargain when you throw in the cute Star Wars themed stand, too.

See more of the best Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind, most of the devices from today's sale are down to record-low prices and these offers will end at midnight PST. You must have a Prime membership to take advantage of these offers, and you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here, which will take you through the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale and beyond.

The 20 best Prime Day deals

Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen): $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Prime Day device deal is a massive 50% discount on the best-selling Echo Dot. That brings Amazon's latest smart speaker down to just $24.99, which is the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for this Alexa-enabled speaker.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $8 - Prime members can get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $17.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the already affordable streaming player that allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - matching last year's Black Friday all-time low price. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - Prime members can snag a first-time discount on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The Alexa-enabled doorbell is installed using your existing doorbell wiring, so you'll get non-stop power and won't have to worry about replacing the battery.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can snag the first-generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've found and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $44.99 at Amazon for Prime Day. That's a massive $45 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.View Deal

Blink Indoor Security Camera: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's early Prime Day sale has the Blink indoor security cameras on sale for a record-low price of $49.99. The one camera kit works with Amazon Alexa and comes with two-way audio and infrared night vision so you can check on your home day or night.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the outdoor security camera that features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Prime members can get the Amazon Echo on sale for an all-time low price of $59.99. The powerful speaker delivers rich sound that adapts to any room and works with Amazon Alexa to become a smart home hub.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Today's Prime-Day sale includes the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're after a tablet deal, Amazon has the best-selling Fire HD 10 that's on sale for $79.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the all-new 10-inch tablet and you probably won't see a price like this until November's Black Friday sale.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - For a limited time, Prime members can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB): $189.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This 2021-released 10.1-inch tablet takes a deep discount for Prime Day 2021. If 1080p video is something you want from a portable slate, this is one to consider, since it supports the major streaming apps. You also get up to 12 hours of battery life with the Fire HD 10 tablet. View Deal

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Prime members can get the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. That's the first discount we've seen for the 10-inch tablet that comes with parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited.

All-new Ring Floodlight Cam: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The all-new Ring Floodlight is getting an impressive first-time price cut at Amazon's Prime Day sale. The outdoor security camera features motion-activated LED floodlights, two-way talk, and customizable motion zones - all for $139.99.

Ring Alarm Home Security System: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Secure your whole home with Ring's 8-piece security system that's on sale for a record-low price of $149.99. The easy-to-install home security system works with Alexa and includes a base station, keypad, four contact sensors, a motion detector, and range extender.

Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're in the market for a budget 43-inch set, Prime members can get this Insignia smart TV on sale for just $279.99. That's a fantastic price for a 4K TV that comes with the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Fire TV: $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - A fantastic Prime Day deal, Prime members can get this 50-inch Insignia TV on sale for just $299.99. That's a great price for a mid-size set that includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $629.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - If you're looking for a bigger set, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 - only $20 more than the record-low price. A great value, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and the Fire TV experience for seamless streaming.

