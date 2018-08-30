This huge Dell XPS 13 discount is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year

The Dell XPS 13 has been leading our lists of best Ultrabooks and even best laptops for quite a few years now, and it’s getting hard to imagine anything else can surpass this slim beauty, especially since Dell's constantly tweaked the design over the years.

The most significant of those is the new Dell XPS 13 (2018) , which is a tad slimmer and comes with the newest top-of-the-line innards that provide plenty of grunt under the hood. But that redesign isn't completely uncontroversial, because it also dropped the full-size USB-A ports that its predecessors had (aka the common ones we've been using for everything for the last couple of decades) and swapped them for USB-C ones instead.

You’d be forgiven, then, for perhaps considering the earlier 2017 model while it's still available.

The 2017 XPS 13 line-up was a relatively minor upgrade from its 2016 forebear, with Dell focusing on boosting performance rather than changing the look of the Ultrabook – but that still made it our favourite ultraportable laptop three years in a row when we tested it.

That 2017 model is the one that Dell's currently offering a discount of $750 on, too – and it's a premium configuration, with additional storage and memory, that's almost dropped down to the price of an entry-level 2018 model.

Dell XPS 13 (2017) i7 / 16GB / 512GB | usually $ 2,999 now $2,249 $750 is the one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen for any configuration of the Dell XPS 13 and it's available on a specific 2017 configuration. It's a premium option which features an Intel Core i7-7560U processor, 16GB of memory and a whopping 512GB of NVMe solid state storage. Dell says the offer is on “until stocks last” but since we don’t have any idea of how many are left, if you're in the market for an XPS 13 you’d be well advised to snag one soon if you don’t want to risk missing out. View Deal

Looking for more great deals on the top laptops? Take a look at the selection we've got on our best Australian laptop deals page. There's plenty of savings to be found there.