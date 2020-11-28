This HP Omen X Emperium 65-inch 4K gaming display is $1,800 off right now

This massive 65-inch HP Omen X Emperium 4K gaming display is $3,199 right now over at Amazon, a $1,800 savings (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Stock is running short on this deal so you'll need to act fast to get the best deal, but if you miss out on the Amazon deal, you can get the same display over at HP for $3,799, $1,200 off the retail price.

Lowest Price Yet HP Omen X Emperium: $4,999 $3,199.99 at Amazon

A beastly gaming rig deserves a beastly display. The HP Omen X Emperium delivers a huge, 65-inch display worthy of your gaming PC thanks to its 4K HDR visuals and ability to run at 144Hz with G-Sync Ultimate. For Black Friday, you also can get a beastly deal of $1,800 off over at Amazon while supplies last.

HP Omen X Emperium: $4999 $3799.99 at HP

This display is a real beast. The HP Omen X Emperium is a massive, 65-inch display worthy of your gaming PC thanks to its 4K HDR visuals and a refresh up to 144Hz with G-Sync Ultimate. While not as good as this Amazon deal, you can still save on Black Friday is supplies run out at Amazon with $1,200 off at HP.

There are some caveats with this monitor, it should be noted. With a screen size this big, you might actually get a clearer picture with a smaller screen and lower resolution (4K at 65-inches is 71ppi; a 32-inch inch 1440p display is about 92ppi).

Also, if you're planning on sitting up close to this screen, you're probably not going to get the most out of this display, but if you have a living room gaming PC set up, this display will really shine.

