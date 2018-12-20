This cheap Xbox Game Pass price promo is ending soon - don't miss this Christmas deal

A special Christmas promotion is still happening right now meaning there's never been a better time to get a cheap Xbox Game Pass price for you or someone else this Christmas. So if you've been waiting for a super deal on a 12-month pass to the Netflix of gaming-style service you won't want to miss this.

In both the US and UK we've dug out some drastic discounts on the download service what many are calling the 'Netflix of games' service. And because you download the games, rather than stream them, there's no need to worry about connectivity issues once the game is downloaded (we are getting close to broadband being reliable for this one day soon though). Once they're downloaded, you can play them as much as you want while your membership is active.

Microsoft hasn't been shy with collecting lots of big name games for the list (Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has been added just this week!), but what has us especially keen on the service is the way the publisher puts its own big titles on the service on the day of release. So as soon as Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 4 came out, subscribers could enjoy them in full. And yes, Crackdown 3 will be available on day one when it comes out next year.

All this for essentially the cost of a single brand new Triple-A game today thanks to these huge reductions on a 12-month subscription. If you're not sure what game to pick up for yourself or a loved one, this service is a great option given the huge variety on offer and will save you lots of money over buying many of the games you end up trying.

What games are on Xbox Game Pass?

There are some stunning titles available on the service already. Highlights we've just spotted include Doom, Quantum Break, Hellblade, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Rocket League, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Hitman, Halo: Master Chief Collection and many more.

Do I need Xbox Live Gold to use Xbox Game Pass

Short version: no. You'll only need an Xbox Live Gold sub to play the online multiplayer side of Xbox Game Pass titles, just as you would if you bought them as individual games. On the plus side, you can also get some seriously cheap prices on the Xbox Live Gold subs today as shown below too.

If you're still looking for more gift ideas before Christmas (maybe a cheap Xbox One X price?), be sure to check out our full range of cheap deals features. We've rounded up the best offers on a huge range of items including gaming consoles, TVs, laptops, mobile phones, broadband, digital TV subs, smart speakers and much more.