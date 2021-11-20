This Asus Chromebook is just $99 - what are you waiting for?

When it comes to Black Friday Chromebook deals, you really can't beat a Chromebook for less than $100, like this Asus Chromebook at Best Buy for just $99.

This is easily one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far heading into the big day itself, and honestly, this is as cheap as you're going to find a Chromebook anywhere all year. If you're in the market for a Black Friday Chromebook deal (or two), stop what you're doing and check this deal out, you won't be disappointed at this price.

$219 Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inch, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 $99 at Best Buy

Save $130 - For just $99, you'd expect this Chromebook to have very little in the way of specs, but it's got some decent kit under the hood for the price. This definitely isn't a powerhouse computer, but its Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM will get you through most basic computing tasks without any trouble, making it a great choice for basic computing tasks like web browsing and video streaming.

This Asus Chromebook isn't winning any performance awards with an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB RAM, but for basic computing work like web browsing, emails, and video streaming, this setup is really all you'll ever need.

And at just 11.6 inches, it's a highly portable device, perfect for watching movies on the road (albeit at just HD resolution - don't expect OLED performance here) or keeping up to date on the news. And for just $99, you really can't go wrong.

