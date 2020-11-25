Black Friday Chromebook deals: the best early offers so far

Black Friday Chromebook deals are now popping up across the internet, especially now that Black Friday itself only a few days away (followed swiftly by Cyber Monday).

Already we're seeing some of the best Chromebooks in the world getting big discounts, making these affordable laptops even better value than ever.

If you're not sure if a Chromebook is right for you, check out our guide to knowing if you should buy a Chromebook.

In short, though, Chromebooks are fast and lightweight laptops that run the Chrome OS operating system, rather than Windows 10 or macOS. This is a lightweight operating system based on the Chrome web browser. It means it can run on lower-powered (and cheaper) hardware, yet it now offers functionality that can compete with the best laptops.

This means Chromebooks are often much more affordable, and have longer battery lives, than Windows laptops and MacBooks. This makes them among the best laptops for students.

We always see some great Black Friday Chromebook deals, and we expect this year to be no different. With big retailers already cutting prices, you don't even need to wait until November 27 to grab a bargain.

Make sure you check out our best Black Friday laptop deals roundup for more great offers.

Today's best Black Friday Chromebook deals at a glance

US:

UK:

Black Friday Chromebook deals US

We're seeing new Black Friday Chromebook deals hitting the shelves every day now as we get closer and closer to the big day itself. That means you'll find offers available from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and individual manufacturers as well right now.

Cheapest Chromebook deal HP 14-CA061DX Chromebook: $299 $129 at Best Buy

Save $170 - This might just be the cheapest Black Friday Chromebook deal you're going to find. With an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB storage, this is pretty decent spec at an amazing price.

View Deal

Acer 315 Chromebook: $219 $179 at Walmart

Save $40 - Here's a great Chromebook now underneath the magic $200 mark. This comes with a large 15.6-inch display, so it's comfortable to use when working on.

View Deal

Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook: $299 $199 at Walmart

Save $100 - This is a great Chromebook deal on a budget 14-inch device. It's not the best specs, but to run Chrome OS, this will be more than enough for most people.

View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook 3 11.6-inch laptop: $199 at Best Buy

You'll also find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 available for $199 at Best Buy right now. You're getting 4GB RAM / 32GB storage under the hood, and picking up an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor here as well.

View Deal

HP 14-CA0053DX Chromebook: $629 $379 at Best Buy

Save $250 - Save a hefty amount of money on this powerful Chromebook. With an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 64GB storage, this is a brilliant performer.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Chromebooks aren't just budget devices as this brilliant Black Friday deal proves. With a 4K screen, Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, this is an incredible laptop that runs Chrome OS like a charm.

View Deal

Where to find more Black Friday Chromebook deals

Black Friday Chromebook deals UK

We're starting to see a huge amount of great early Black Friday Chromebook deals over in the UK in the lead up to November 27. In fact, many retailers have gone live with their Black Friday deals now in the week leading up to Black Friday.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199.99 at Amazon

If you're after a super cheap laptop this week, this 11.6-inch HP machine is about as budget as you'll want to go. There's an Intel Celeron N3350 processor inside, with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage inside as well.

View Deal

Asus C523NA 15.6-inch Chromebook: £379.99 £359 at Amazon

Save £20 - There's a £20 discount on this excellent Asus Chromebook right now. That's not a major saving, but there's plenty to get excited about in here. A full-sized touchscreen display is a rarity in cheap Black Friday laptop deals and you'll also find an Intel N4200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage inside.

View Deal

Great Chromebook deal Asus Flip C433 Chromebook: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - This fantastic 2-in-1 Chromebook from Asus can be used as both a laptop and a tablet, and with a full HD screen and up to 10 hours of battery life, it's a great choice for students in particular.

View Deal

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best early Black Friday deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.