These PS5 game deals are offering record low prices this weekend

With prices rising we're always keeping an eye out for PS5 deals on the latest games and DLC, and this weekend we've spotted several titles taking a plunge down to their lowest costs ever. From launch titles to new releases or PS5 upgrades there's something for everyone here, and you're getting all that gaming goodness for less cash than ever.

Top picks include Control: Ultimate Edition, which - while previously available for free with PS Plus - is now down to a record low $33.88 at Amazon (was $39.99). However, if you're after a little more indie action you'll also find The Pathless on sale for its lowest price yet at just $36.98 (was $49.99).

Other bigger PS5 deals are also returning to some excellent price lows this weekend. That means you can grab Godfall for just $39.99 at Best Buy (was $69.99) and Hitman 3 for $49.94 (was $59.99). These particular offers have been seen before, but we've also witnessed them jumping back up to MSRP, so we wouldn't wait too long to take advantage if you missed out on these savings before.

Today's best PS5 game deals

Control Ultimate Edition: $39.99 $33.88 at Amazon

Control was recently featured on PS Plus, but if you missed out on that freebie you can save some cash on this copy of the Ultimate Edition at Amazon. This is also the lowest price we've seen so far, which makes it the perfect time to take the plunge.

The Pathless: $49.99 $36.98 at Amazon

The Pathless is also seeing a record low price in this weekend's PS5 deals at Amazon. While previously we were only seeing sales skirting around $40 here, an extra $4 off means this indie launch title is now cheaper than ever.

Godfall: $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Godfall was a bit of a stretch at $69.99, but at $39.99 you're getting plenty of value. We haven't seen that price drop below $39.99 either, which means you're getting this at a record low as well.

Hitman 3: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

You can save $10 on Hitman 3 at Amazon this weekend as well. Seeing as this is a fairly new title, this is actually the cheapest we've ever seen the IO Interactive stealth game.

NBA 2K21: $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

This $20 discount on NBA 2K21 is also offering up a record low price this weekend. While we have seen this discount available before, that price has jumped around a little over the last few weeks. If you missed out on previous PS5 game deals, then, this is an excellent chance to grab the annual basketball release for less.

More PS5 deals

We're rounding up all the latest cheap game deals across a range of platforms, but if you're sticking with PS5 deals you'll find plenty of PS Plus membership sales and all the latest DualSense PS5 controller prices as well.