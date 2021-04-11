The Surface Pro 7 gets a massive $350 price cut at the Best Buy flash sale

The Best Buy 3-day sale is happening now, and we've spotted an incredible deal on Microsoft's powerful Surface Pro 7. You can get the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for just $599 (was $959). That's a $360 discount and fantastic price laptop-tablet hybrid.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - A fantastic deal, Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $599. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Ends today.View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. The Best Buy 3-day sale ends tonight, so you should snag this bargain now before it's too late.

More Surface Pro 7 deals

