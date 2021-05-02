The Surface Pro 7 drops to lowest sale price ever at Best Buy

If you're looking to snag a deal on Microsoft's versatile Surface Pro 7, then you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 7 on sale for just $599 (was $959). That's a massive $360 discount and the lowest price we've found for the tablet-laptop hybrid.

Today's best Surface Pro 7 deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with black Type Cover: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Save $360 - You can get the Surface Pro 7 on sale for a record-low price of $599 at Best Buy. This bundled deal includes a black Type Cover, and the tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a stunning 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. You're also getting a USB-C and USB-A port so you can connect displays, docking stations, and more, as well as accessory charging. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 and a fantastic bundled deal that includes a $159.99 Type Cover. This is a limited-time offer from Best Buy, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

