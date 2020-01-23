The Steam Lunar New Year Sale is live: prepare your wallet

If you haven’t already drained your wallet on the Steam Winter Sale last month, Valve is back again to take your earnings with a new set of deals for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Appropriately dubbed the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, the deals kick off at 10 am PST / 6pm GMT / 1pm EST on Thursday, January 23 (5am AEDT on January 24) and will run until the same time on Monday, January 27 (January 28 in Australia) with a few surprise gifts to be released throughout the weekend.

While most of the deals we’ve seen before have returned for the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, there are a few really good ones worth calling attention to: there’s 50% off A Plague Tale and 35% off Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and 20% off Jedi: Fallen Order, all of which were among some of the best games released last year.

This weekend you’ll also be able to snag some major discounts on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (60% off), Resident Evil 2 (67% off) and Hitman 2 (67% off) mixed in with everything else.

Here’s a few of our favorite deals happening this weekend.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale (US) deals:

Disco Elysium | PC | $39.99 $31.99 at Steam

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PC | $59.99 $19.79 at Steam

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep | PC | $34.99 $23.44 at Steam

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PC | $59.99 $38.99 at Steam

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | PC | $59.99 $47.99 at Steam

Steam Lunar New Year Sale (UK) deals:

Disco Elysium | PC | £34.99 £27.99 at Steam

Resident Evil 2 Remake | PC | £44.99 £14.84 at Steam

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice | PC | £49.90 £32.43 at Steam

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order | PC | £54.99 £43.99 at Steam

Red Dead Redemption 2 | PC | £54.99 £43.99 at Steam

