The Legend of Zelda won big at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards

After months of voting, the Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP took place in London today. The winners have been revealed and appropriately revered, and now they’re going to dance the night away.
So, who walked away victorious this year? We can help you there. Below you’ll find out which games were honored as the best and brightest in the industry, whether that’s because of their outstanding storytelling, atmospheric audio or stunning visuals.
Best Storytelling
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Visual Design
Cuphead
Developer: StudioMDHR
Best Audio
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Developer: Nintendo EPD
Publisher: Nintendo
Best Gaming Performance
Ashly Burch – Aloy, Horizon: Zero Dawn
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Best Indie Game
Friday the 13th: The Game
Developer: IllFonic
Publisher: Gun Media
Best Multiplayer Game
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Developer: PUBG Corp.
Publisher: PUBG Corp.
Studio of the Year
Nintendo EPD
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey
Publisher: Nintendo
Best VR Game
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
ESports Play of the Year
Agilities' five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders – Overwatch
Publisher: Blizzard
ESports Team of the Year
Lunatic-Hai – Overwatch
Publisher: Blizzard
ESports Game of the Year
Overwatch
Developer: Blizzard
Publisher: Blizzard
Best Streamer/Broadcaster
Markiplier
Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year
Pokémon Sun and Moon
Developer: Game Freak
Publisher: The Pokémon Company
Nintendo Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Developer: Nintendo EPD
Publisher: Nintendo
PlayStation Game of the Year
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Xbox Game of the Year
Cuphead
Developer: StudioMDHR
PC Game of the Year
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Developer: PUBG Corp.
Publisher: PUBG Corp.
Critics Choice Award
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Developer: Nintendo EPD
Publisher: Nintendo
Hall of Fame
Final Fantasy for its 30th anniversary
Breakthrough Award
Ashly Burch – Life is Strange and Horizon Zero Dawn
Most Wanted Game
The Last of Us Part II
Developer: Naughty Dog
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Still Playing
World of Tanks
Developer: Wargaming
Publisher: Wargaming
Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry
Debbie Bestwick MBE – co-founder of Team 17
Lifetime Achievement
Sid Meier – Civilization, Pirates!, Alpha Centauri
Ultimate Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Developer: Nintendo EPD
Publisher: Nintendo EPD
And there you have it! Congratulations to all the winners – and we look forward to seeing you all for the 36th Awards next year.