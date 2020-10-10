The best early Prime Day deals available this weekend - laptops, TVs, AirPods, and Echo devices on sale now

Amazon Prime Day kicks off in just a few days, but Amazon is already launching a massive roster of early Prime Day 2020 deals this weekend.

From smart home essentials to the latest Apple releases, cheap tablets to the most luxurious of gaming laptops, we're seeing plenty of early Prime Day deals right now. Like the Amazon Echo Show 5 - now available for its lowest price ever thanks to a $45 discount reserved for Prime members. That leaves us with an excellent $44.99 price tag on the 5-inch smart display.

There's more Prime Day deals up for grabs this weekend, however, with $30 off when you buy two brand new 4th generation Echos, and bundles offering discounted Philips Hue smart bulbs with the Echo itself, and Amazon smart plugs with the new Echo Dot as well.

If you're after more than Echo devices, however, there's plenty to sink your deal hunting teeth into. The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, MacBooks are seeing prices as low as $949, and you can pick up a robot vacuum for under $150 this weekend.

We're rounding up all the best early Prime Day deals available this weekend just below - but remember, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals come October 13. You'll be covered by this 30 day free trial though, so you can save even more.

The best early Prime Day deals available now

Blink Mini smart security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can already save $10 on this Blink Mini smart security camera ahead of the rest of this year's Amazon Prime Day deals next week. That's an excellent price for the 1080p HD camera with motion detection and night vision.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is available for $10 less this weekend, but we've seen lower prices in recent days. That means you'll want to keep an eye on this particular device over the next few days as it usually offers one of the best Prime Day deals going - especially if the new model appears.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is down to its lowest price ever for Prime members this weekend. That means you can save $45 on this smart display well ahead of the full Amazon Prime Day sales event.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation + Amazon smart plug: $84.98 $69.99 at Amazon

You're picking up a free Amazon smart plug when you buy a fourth generation Amazon Echo Dot this weekend. That's excellent news if you have lamps or other devices that aren't already able to connect to Alexa.

View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation | Philips Hue Bulb: $129.98 $99.99 at Amazon

Grab a free Philips Hue smart bulb when you pre-order the latest Amazon Echo 4th generation smart speaker this weekend. You're saving $29.99 overall here, but you'll also find an excellent 2-pack offer further down the page if you're looking to upgrade the whole house.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot x2: $259.98 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $110 off the original price when you buy two Amazon Echo Spot displays with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. If you only need the one, however, you can still take $40 off the original price, bringing it down from $129.99 to $89.99.

View Deal

Shark ION robot vacuum: $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Shark ION robot vacuum comes in $70 cheaper at Amazon this weekend. Complete with 120 minute runtime battery and powerful cleaning for a range of floor types, this $150 price tag is the cheapest this robot vacuum has ever been.

View Deal

Amazon Echo 4th generation x2: $199.98 $169.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to kit out the whole house with the latest generation Amazon Echo, you'll find his $30 discount when you buy two smart speakers to be particularly helpful. Simply use code ECHO2PK at checkout for your savings.

View Deal

AirPods Pro: $249 $219 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but has managed to hold onto this $219 final cost a lot longer. A $30 price drop returns these Pros down to their lowest ever price at Amazon this weekend.

View Deal

All-new Toshiba 43-inch smart UHD 4K TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

The all-new Toshiba 43-inch display offers Fire TV functionality, but the new 2020 model brings Dolby Vision HDR to a fantastic low price point this weekend. You're saving $100 here, leaving us with a $229 final cost.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is $70 off ahead of Prime Day, and with 64GB of storage and the S Pen included as well, that's a lot of value. Plus, this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

View Deal

Nintendo Switch: $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock, but this is going to move quickly. We've seen stock holding a little steadier over the last few weeks, but this is still going to be a race to checkout if stock holds out for the main event, so we'd get in there as soon as possible. You'll also find the Animal Crossing edition available for this price as well.

View Deal

More Amazon Echo early Prime Day deals

You'll find all the lowest Amazon Echo prices from around the web right here. Other retailers do enjoy a price war over Amazon Prime Day, and this year's all the more competitive. That means you'll want to keep an eye on the competition to get the best possible deals out there.