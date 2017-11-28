The best Currys Cyber Monday deals 2017

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday bonanza is now over now though – the last day of hardcore shopping until Christmas has passed. But if there's anything you still haven't bought, or you still haven't had a browse of the deals, the Black Tag sale (Currys' way of extending Black Friday) is still going.
There are still some good deals to be had, particularly on laptops and TVs, audio and smart speakers. See below for our picks of the best Currys deals, and act fast if there's anything you like the look of to see if the deals are still available.
See all Currys Cyber Monday deals: Currys is running offers across nearly all categories, from 4K TVs and laptops to fridge freezers, vacuum cleaners, drones and printers! Go straight there if you want to browse all the deals and decide for yourself which ones are best. See all of the available offers at Currys.co.uk.
Best Currys Cyber Monday deals
Samsung R6 360° Portable Wireless Smart Sound Multi-Room Speaker: get two for £238, saving £200. This is a great deal if you're looking for a pair of smart speakers. The RRP of these is £299.99, but Currys has them for £219.99 – and if you buy two you can then get £200 off with a discount code at the checkout, bringing the price down to a very reasonable £238 for the pair. The buy-two-save-£200 offer applies to other Samsung smart speakers as well, but availability is limited.
Panasonic DMP-BDT167EB Smart 3D Blu-ray & DVD Player £49.99 (was £99.99). In addition to playing your Blu-rays and DVDs this smart Panasonic can play 3D Blu-rays on a compatible TV, access on-demand services such as Netflix and BBC iPlayer, and lots more. And it's now nigh-on half price at just £49.99.
Microsoft Surface Pro 128GB + Typecover – now £849 (was £1,099) It's not too late to save £250 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. It's down to £849 at Currys.
Sony MDR-1000X wireless headphones - just £229 (was £329) One of TechRadar's favourite headphones of 2017, these Sony cans offer wireless and noise cancelling. And they look pretty damn good, too. Get from Currys for £229. View Deal
Currys Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo Yoga 510 - now £379 (was £599): This versatile laptop from Lenovo (packed with 4 GB RAM, 1TB HDD) has been given a cracking discount. Get it at Currys for just £379.
Lenovo IdeaPad 320 - now £389 (was £699): Get this 14-inch laptop from the world's biggest laptop brand with a £300 saving. This one packs an Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD with up to 6 hours battery life. It's down to £389 at Currys.
Acer Chromebook - now £179.99: If you're after a cheap Chromebook but with a bit of bling, then how about this 14-inch Acer model. It's not particularly powerful, but for basic tasks like browsing and document editing you'll be sported. If gold isn't your thing, then there's a silver option for the same price. Check out both of these cheap laptops for £179.99 @ Currys.
Lenovo IdeaPad 320s - now £399.99: IdeaPads are reliable office task-friendly laptops and we're impressed with the price here for a 14-inch laptop with a 128GB SSD (solid state drive) for faster load times. Worth a look at £399.99 from Currys.
Asus ZenBook UX530 – now £999 (was £1,099.99)
The Asus ZenBook line of ultra-thin and powerful laptops are gorgeous devices, and this one, with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia Geforce 940MX, is now £999 at Currys – a great price for a great Ultrabook.View Deal
HP Pavilion x360 - now £449 (was £649): get this 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid with a £200 saving versus the in store price! It packs an Intel Core i3-7100U processor, 128GB SSD and 4GB RAM and it's down to £449.
HP laptop - now £349 (was £549): Currys is advertising a 'Cyber Monday Price Now' sticker on this laptop - it was £549 but it's down to £349. It's got an Intel Core i3-7100U CPU, 4GB RAM and 1TB storage alongside its full HD screen. Not the fastest laptop in the world but this is a good price for a solid system.
HP ENVY x360 - now £679.99 (was £949.99)
This excellent 2-in-1 laptop has had its price cut from £949.99 to £679.99, a very nice drop indeed. It comes with Windows 10, AMD A12 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and a speedy 128GB SSD. Get it on Currys for £679.99.View Deal
Currys Cyber Monday printer deals
HP Envy 5544 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £34 (was £69.99). This wireless printer lets you easily print documents and photos from your smart devices. You can scan and copy too, and you get five-month trial of HP Instant Ink to save you up to 70% on ink. And it's better than half-price at just £34.
Canon PIXMA MG5750 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £44.99 was £99.99. This versatile Canon wireless printer is well over half-price for Cyber Monday. You can print via app from anywhere in your home, or even away from home using PIXMA Cloud Link. Get it today for just £44.99.
Epson Expression Home XP-445 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer – £39.99 (was £79.99). This all-in-one has plenty of mobile printing options, so you don't even need a computer to print – and it's half price for Cyber Monday at just £39.99.
Currys Cyber Monday TV deals
Samsung UE49MU6120 49-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR TV – now £449 (was £749) This Samsung packs all the latest picture tech including HDR, and hits a size sweet spot. It's also got all the smart features you could want for on-demand and catch-up services.
LG OLED55B7V 55-inch 4K OLED - now £1,499 (was £2,900)
One of the best OLED TVs around - and now one of the most affordable - this LG set comes with 4K, streaming, catch up and HDR. Get it at Currys for £1,499.
LG 55UJ634V 55inch 4K TV - now £539 (was £699): A very capable LED TV, this LG set offers up 4K Ultra HD HDR, Catch-up & 4K Streaming with webOS and Freeview HD and Freesat HD with Freeview Play. Get it at Currys for £539.
Samsung UE75MU6100 4K TV - Now £1,699 (was £2,999): Samsung's classy 75-inch LED TV, with catch up and HDR, has had a massive price drop - even better than what's quoted on Amazon at the moment. Get it at Currys for £1,699.
SONY BRAVIA KD55XE9305 55-inch 4K TV - now £1,499 (was £2,199): Sony brings its Bravia smarts to the 4K TV market with this 55-inch set. Catch up comes courtesy of Android. Get this deal at Currys for £1,499.
Sony Bravia KD55XE8396 55-inch 4K TV - now £799 (was £999): you get a whole lot of screen space for less money than ever with this 55-inch set from Sony, which supports both 4K resolutions and HDR sources. Get it now from Currys.
Samsung 32-inch full HD TV - now £249 (was £349): save £100 on this 32-inch TV from Samsung. With a 400Hz screen movies will look super smooth, with Sports Mode supplying even more smarts. It's down to £249 at Currys.
LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £549): This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. A bargain at just £349.
Cheap 32-inch TV - now £129 (was £229.99): if you're after a super cheap 32-inch TV, this Seizo SO32HD02UK LED TV is a good option. It's only got an HD Ready (720p) screen and the Freeview tuner is SD but the price is hard to argue with. You can still get it for just £129.
Samsung 55-inch curved 4K HDR TV, now £749 (was £999) This is an exclusive model to Currys, so there's no comparison to be made with John Lewis or Amazon prices. It was previously available for £999 but it's currently discounted to £749.
LG 43UJ634V 4K HDR Smart TV. now £349 (was £549): This is a guaranteed 'Cyber Monday Price Now' deal which means this TV definitely won't be any cheaper later in the month! It's a fantastic price for a good 43-inch TV with both Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners. It's down to £349 at Currys.
LG 49-inch 4K TV - now £499 (was £749): from the same range as the TV above, you can also get this 49-inch 4K TV with HDR and webOS smart features with a big saving. This version comes with a saving of £250, bringing the price down to £499.
LG 65SJ810V 65-inch 4K TV - now £1,099 (was £1,599): This big-screen beast from LG has all you want in a 4K TV, including HDR, web streaming and 200Hz picture quality. Get the TV for £1,099 at Currys now.
Currys Cyber Monday Blu-ray player deals
Panasonic DMR-PWT655EB Smart 3D Blu-ray & DVD Player with Freeview Play Recorder – £299.99 (was £399). Save just shy of £100 on this combined Blu-ray player and PVR – it's got a 1TB hard drive, giving you loads of room for recordings, and a host of smart features. It's down to just £299.99 today.
Currys Cyber Monday tablets and ereader deals
Save a minimum of £50 off the marked price on a new iPad when you trade in your old tablet You won't find many great iPad deals around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is one way to save some money on a new Apple slate.
Samsung Tab A 16GB Tablet, now £179 (was £229)
This fantastic 10.1-inch tablet with up to 12 hours of usage and expandable storage. You can still get it on Currys for £179.
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro tablet with projector now £389.99 (was £449.99) Currys has knocked £60 off this top Lenovo tablet. This powerful Android tablet has a massive 4GB of RAM and will multi-task like a beast. The headline feature though? A built-in projector that will throw a 70-inch screen onto your wall. From a tablet! A great deal at £389.99.
Lenovo Tab4 8-inch tablet - now £99.99 (was £129.99)
There's £30 of this well-specced Lenovo tablet. It's running Android 7.0 Nougat, and has Dolby Atmos-equipped dual front-facing speakers for immersive sound when watching movies or playing games. Get it for just £99.99.
Acer B1-850 Iconia One 8-inch tablet - now £89.99 (was £109.99 Looking for a new tablet but don't want to spend silly Apple or Samsung money? You're in luck, as Currys has knocked £20 off this 8-inch Acer Android tablet. A budget tablet for £89.99.
Currys Cyber Monday audio deals
Beats Studio 2.0 Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones – now £219 (was £299)
These titanium over-ear wireless headphones look as good as they sound – and with Dual-mode Adaptive Noise Cancelling on board they sound pretty good. They're now just £219.
Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones - down to £219 (was £299)
These headphones look and sound fantastic, and are normally much more expensive. They currently cost just £220 on both Amazon and Currys. View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones - down to £159 (was £299)
The Bose QC25s have been superseded by a newer model (the QC35), but are still an excellent pair of headphones in their own right. You'll be giving up wireless operation, but you can grab them at a decent £159 at Currys.View Deal
Beats UrBeats Headphones – £49.95 (was £79.95)
These in-ear headphones are compatible with all smartphones, and feature a microphone along with a remote and volume control built into the cable.
Available in silver and gold, right now for £30 off.
JBL XTREME portable Bluetooth speaker - now £149.99 (was £249.99)
Get this excellent Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. The saving is £100 and the deal is live now at Currys.
Samsung 2.1 soundbar - now £149 (was £199)
if you need to upgrade the sound in your living room, this Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available with a £50 saving. It currently costs £199 in store, but Currys is selling it online for £149.
LG SH4D 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar - now £119 (was £299.99)
This sound bar and subwoofer from LG provides an instant boost to your living room audio, and has been given a big discount from its October price. Get it for £119 now.
Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker - now £149 (was £180)
We've seen various bits of Sonos kit discounted over Cyber Monday weekend and its cheapest speaker is now cheaper than ever. Pick it up at Currys.
Currys Cyber Monday smart home deals
Google Home Mini - now £34 (was £49)
Crikey, this a massive discount when the Google Home Mini has only just come out. Google's clearly going to war with the freshly discounted Amazon Echo deals. Grab a Mini now for £34.
Google Home - now £77.50 (was £129)
Again, another huge discount on a Google home product. This time it's the full-size version with the best price we've ever seen for Google's top smart speaker. And no it doesn't double as an air freshener. A great deal at £77.50.
Amazon Echo Dot - now £34.99 (was £49.99)
The Amazon Echo Dot is currently the most popular smart speaker in the UK and Amazon and Google are tearing their margins apart to get into your home. Who will you choose? This is incredibly cheap at £34.99.
New Amazon Echo - now £69.99 (was £89.99)
The 2017 edition of the full-sized Amazon Echo an awesome smart speaker, and the £69.99 price tag is extremely good value considering it was only released a few weeks ago. The main benefit over the Echo Dot is the enhanced sound. Tempted at £69.99?
Ring video doorbell - now £99 (was £159): see who's at the door from wherever you happen to be with the hi-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled Ring doorbell, which can be operated through an app on your phone. It's £60 off now at Currys.
Currys Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals
Dyson V6 handheld vacuum cleaner – £99.99 (was £219.99)
After a new vacuum cleaner for your home? This one from Dyson is portable and should perform well at cleaning up your house, plus it's less than half price as it's only £99.99 down from £219.99.
Dyson Hot + Cool AM09 Fan Heater – £229 (was £399.99)
This Dyson fan heater will keep you warm this winter and cool next summer. It's nice and quiet, it comes with a remote control, and it's now a whopping £171 off at just £229.
Morphy Richards Accents Traditional Kettle – £24 (was £49.99)
This stylish traditional-style fast-boiling kettle has a capacity of 1.5 litres and sits on a 360-degree rotational base. It's available in red, black and white, and it's better than half-price.
Morphy Richards Accents 4-Slice Toaster – £24 (was £49.99)
This four-slice toaster is designed to complement the kettle above, and it's available for half-price in the same range of colours – red, black and white.
Delonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – £329.00 (was £729.99)
Save over £400 on this compact and stylish bean to cup machine, which features an integrated milk frother. Get it today for just £329.
Delonghi ECAM23.420 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, £270 (was £599.99). This elegant bean-to-cup machine has a host of customisable settings so you can get your coffee just the way you want it. It's half price at £299.99, but today only a checkout discount code takes that down to just £270.
Samsung RB31FDRNDSA/EU 60/40 Fridge Freezer – £349
(was £599.99)
Save a whopping £250 off this Samsung, which features a generous 210-litre fridge and 98-litre frost-free freezer, and a chilled water dispenser. It's now just £349.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Pro, now £249 (was £399.99)
This cordless vacuum cleaner is down to £249 while stocks last. It's not what you'd call cheap, but you won't find it cheaper anywhere else in the UK right now, so if you want a lightweight cordless cleaner, get it today for £249.
Dyson V6 Animal Cordless - now £179.99 (was £369.99)
The Dyson V6 Animal currently costs £209.95 at Amazon so Currys' price of £179.99 is fantastic. With 20 mins' battery life this is an ideal vacuum cleaner for small homes. Check it out at Currys.
VAX Slim Vac 18V TBTTV1D1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - now £79 (was £179.99)
If Dyson doesn't do it for you then this VAX Slim Vac has been reduced by more than £100 and will make short work of household dirt and grime. You can get it from Currys for just £79.
Samsung ecobubble WW80J5555FX/EU 8 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine – £349 (was £599.99)
Samsung's ecobubble technology saves you money without compromising on washing quality, and you can quick-wash 2 kg of laundry in 15 minutes if you're in a hurry. This economical and efficient machine is now £250 off at just £349.
AEG ProSense T6DBG822N Condenser Tumble Dryer - now £329 (was £549.99)
Speaking of washing your clothes, get this tumble dryer from Currys, including smart sensor technology, for a not insignificant reduction of £221. It's now priced at a mere £329.
Currys Cyber Monday camera deals
Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 II Compact Camera – £359.99 (was £459.99). Sony's popular RX100 line is now up to version V, so this one's getting on a bit, but it's still a tremendous camera, and with a £100 off it's considerably cheaper than the newer models at just £359.99.
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera & Travel Kit – £249.00 (was £349.00). This nifty little Canon superzoom is £284 for just the camera at Amazon right now, but Currys is doing it with a case and a super-versatile GorillaPod Tripod for just £249, a saving of £100.
Nikon D3400 DSLR with lens, down to £354 from £429.
This is one of the world's most popular DSLR cameras due to its excellent performance as well as its ease of use and budget price tag. The marked price on this one is £429, but you can get it for just £354 with voucher code CAM75.
Fujifilm XP120 Tough Compact Camera – £149.99 (was £199.99). Waterproof, shockproof, freeze-proof and dustproof, this little camera is designed to survive whatever you throw at it on your travels, from the ski slopes to the beach, and still deliver great-looking images – and with its bright yellow finish you won't easily mislay it. It's £50 off today at just £149.99.
Canon EOS 1300D twin-lens kit - now £379
If you're looking to get into the world of DSLR photography, this twin-lens Canon EOS 1300D kit is a great place to start, and right now there's £150 off. Complete with a standard zoom and telephoto zoom, it costs less than a lot of compacts at just £379.
Panasonic Lumix FZ72 – now £219 at Currys (was £349)
If you're looking for a brilliant bridge camera at a great price, then the Lumix FZ72 is it. Currys has the cheapest price we can find for this 60x zoom camera at just £219.
Canon PowerShot SX540 HS Bridge Camera, now £199 at Currys with discount code (was £349) Here's an excellent photography deal at Currys, with the PowerShot SX540 down to less than £200 if you use code CAN30 at the checkout. Get it today for just £199.
CANON IXUS 190 Compact Camera – £99 (was £159). This sleek pocket-and-purse-friendly camera is a great little point-and-shoot that connects to your smartphone for sharing images. It's available in silver, blue and black for just £99.
Currys Cyber Monday wearable deals
Garmin Vivosmart 3 HR - now £89.99 (was £129.99)
Also from the Garmin stable, the Vivosmart 3 HR is more of a fitness tracker and less of a smartwatch. It boasts a 5-day battery life and can track everything from swimming to sleep. It's now £40 off at Currys.
Fitbit Alta - now £69.99 (was £99.99)
Save £30 on a Fitbit Ala fitness tracker - with 5 days battery life this tracker will monitor your sleep, track your steps and your distance and keep track of calories. Amazon is the same price at £69.99.
Currys Cyber Monday gadget deals
MIO MiVue 792 WiFi Pro Dash Cam – £149.99 (was £189.99). Save £40 on this HD dash cam. Built-in Wi-Fi and GPS let you upload photos immediately, and safety features include an Advanced Drivers Assistance System, Forward Collision Warnings and more. It's now just £149.99.
MIO MiVue C335 Dash Cam – £89.99 (was £119.99). Save £30 on this Full HD dash cam. Integrated GPS tracks your location, while sensors detects sudden motion and automatically save crucial footage. Peace of mind on the road for just £89.99.
Parrot Disco FPV Drone - now £449 (was £899)
If you're looking to buy someone a drone for Christmas, this could be a great option. Its HD camera will stream video direct to your phone or tablet. It costs £449 in Currys stores.
Parrot Bebop 2 Drone £369.99 (was £449.99)
Easy to pilot with any smartphone or tablet, the Parrot Bebop 2 Drone in sleek red offers an intuitive flying experience with a high-quality camera – and you can stream live footage to your device too. Get it today for £369.99.
