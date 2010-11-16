First picture of Virgin Media TiVo box emerges

Virgin Media has released a teaser photo of its forthcoming TiVo-powered set-top box – including a glimpse at the remote control that the next-generation offering will be coming with.

The company has already outlined certain details of its new box – including the fact that it will have a modem built in – and has now shown off a picture of the box, albeit masked by a sheet.

The new TiVo Virgin Media boxes are due to arrive in 2010, so it is not long to see if the colaboration with the US PVR masters is a good one.

TiVo has established a reputation for a top quality user interface, and the company has enjoyed mainstream acclaim from the States.

The brand did have a brief launch in the UK but found itself shoved out by early-ally Sky – a company which has enjoyed huge success with its Sky+ offering.

Other details on the new box include a 1TB hard drive and the aforementioned modem – which will mean that streaming television will not affect your broadband connection.