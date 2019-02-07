Switch multiplayer games are up to 70% off right now

Europeans, rejoice! Nintendo Europe has seen fit to slash prices on Nintendo Switch party games.

If you head to the Nintendo eShop on your Switch console, you'll find discounts on a number of co-op and competitive titles like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Diablo III, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Pocket Rumble, Super Meat Boy, Windjammers, or FIFA 19 – with some titles like Crypt of the NecroDancer seeing as much as 80% off their initial retail prices.

If you're looking to play online multiplayer, rather than local, you'll need a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to connect to other players, but there are a number of titles still perfect for couch co-op too. You can see the full list on the Nintendo eShop here.

The discounts will run until February 21, though if nothing in the sale catches your eye, you can head to our best Nintendo Switch Online games round-up for the best titles played with friends or foes.

If you bought any of the on-sale games at full price, unlucky – but we hope you still think they were worth it?

Consoling news

Nintendo doesn't often discount its own games, which can stay at full price for years after their release. It's reassuring to see otherwise here, as the success of the Nintendo Switch console seems to be provoking some new kinds of thinking within the organization.

The start of 2019 has been full of speculation over the future of the console, amid rumors of a smaller, cheaper Switch model designed to gradually take over from Nintendo's 3DS range.

If this new Nintendo means more sales, cheaper consoles, and an incoming Switch 2, then we're here for it.