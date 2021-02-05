Save $10 on Ring Fit Adventure at Best Buy this weekend

Ring Fit Adventure deals have been rare over the last year, especially considering stock of the at-home workout game has been so low. With rising demand at the beginning of the pandemic and a unique physical-only release, the gamified workout tool has seen very few discounts in the last few months.

However, Best Buy's latest Nintendo Switch deals are dropping that price down from $79.99 to $69.99 this weekend. That's a particularly impressive discount considering just how popular this peripheral has been over the course of the year.

Ring Fit Adventure uses a ring-shaped device with a leg strap to hold your Joy-Con controllers while you battle through monsters and bosses using timed workouts to complete the RPG adventure.

It's a potent combination of fitness, gameplay, customization, and motivation that has helped the title soar in popularity, especially during periods of lockdown. We don't expect this particular Ring Fit Adventure deal to stay in stock too long these days either.

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

The at-home fitness adventure that took over the Switch is on sale right now at Best Buy. Not only has this game been incredibly difficult to get your hands on over the last year, but discounts are a rarity as well - making this an excellent buy if you're looking to use your Nintendo Switch to get in shape.

