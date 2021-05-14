PS5 production is ‘ramping up over the summer’, but will it fix the supply shortage?

Finding where to buy a PS5 has often felt like searching for a needle in a haystack, with millions of other gamers scrambling to grab it at the same time. Add in stock tracking bots, PS5 scalpers, a global semiconductor shortage and even the odd high-speed robbery, it's no wonder PlayStation 5 consoles have remained so elusive.

Thankfully, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has acknowledged the ongoing PS5 restock woes, and has revealed new plans on how the company aims to tackle the supply shortage for the rest of 2021.

In an interview with Wired, Ryan outlined some of the steps Sony is taking to ensure more PlayStation 5 consoles are available to consumers.

“We’re working as hard as we can to ameliorate that situation,” Ryan said. “We see production ramping over the summer and certainly into the second half of the year, and we would hope to see some sort of return to normality in terms of the balance between supply and demand during that period.”

PS5 stock drops are certainly occurring more frequently, particularly in the US, but supply is always hotly contested, with the console selling out in mere minutes each time. This has naturally led to a growing frustration among consumers, many of which have been searching for the console ever since it launched on November 19, 2020.

The pandemic hasn't helped matters, either. With the majority of brick and mortar stores closed, people have had no choice to buy online. We've seen websites crashing, consumers unable to checkout, and various online queuing systems in place to try and stem the influx of buyers who are desperate to buy a PS5.

However, Sony has previously warned that stock could remain constrained until 2022, and has even suggested that a PS5 redesign (which we’re confident is in relation to the internal components, not the appearance of the console) could take place to circumvent some of the current issues.

Luckily for Sony, the scarcity of PS5 consoles hasn’t had a negative impact on sales. The PS5 has already sold 7.8 million units since March 31, and is outpacing the PS4 during the same time period. Interestingly, Sony has also revealed that PS5 owners are spending 81% more time playing the new PlayStation console when compared to PS4, a large chunk of which is probably due to the fact the PS5 is backwards compatible.

Greatness awaits

While demand will naturally decline, Sony has a wave of exciting first-party exclusives on the way which will only help drive more people towards purchasing a PS5 than ever before. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart already looks like it will be a spectacular showcase of what the PS5 is truly capable of, and Returnal has been well-received by critics and players alike. Blockbuster sequels in God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West are also on the way, as well as Gran Turismo 7.

Furthermore, Sony has revealed that there are over 25 PS5 exclusive games in development, with over half being brand new IPs. Throw in third-party staples like Call of Duty, the new Battlefield and tried and tested games like FIFA, there’s a lot for PlayStation 5 owners to look forward to in the future.