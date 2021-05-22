PS5 game deals offer record low prices on Hitman 3, NBA 2K21 and more this weekend

PS5 game deals are offering some record low prices on blockbuster games this weekend, but Hitman 3 and NBA 2K21 are leading the pack. We're seeing additional discounts tipping these PS5 deals over their previous record price lows, which means you can pick up some of the biggest titles to hit the next-generation for their cheapest costs yet.

Hitman 3 is now down to $48.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon, a few extra dollars off its previous sales price. However, you can save a massive $40 on NBA 2K21 if you're still to catch up on this year's instalment. That discount brings us to a fantastic $29.99 sales price (was $69.99), with this weekend's PS5 game deals offering an additional $10 off over the previous record low.

Of course, there are plenty more PS5 deals on offer right now. Control Ultimate Edition is currently $10 off at just $29.83 and you can save $15 on Marvel Avengers as well (now $24.99).

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap PS5 games in your region.

Today's best PS5 game deals

Hitman 3: $59.99 $48.99 at Amazon

PS5 game deals have offered some excellent prices on Hitman 3 since release, but this weekend's extra discount brings us to a record low price. The stealth assassin trilogy comes to an end with this next-gen release, and considering this title only hit the shelves a few months ago this is an excellent discount.

NBA 2K21: $69.99 $29.99 at Amazon

NBA 2K21 has taken a larger price cut this weekend, offering an extra $10 off its previous sales price. All in, that's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've seen so far by a long way. You'll also find a $50 discount on the Mamba Forever Edition which offers extra currency, MyTEAM points, packs, and more virtual goodies.

More PS5 deals

Control Ultimate Edition: $39.99 $29.83 at Amazon

If you missed out on your free PS Plus copy of Control Ultimate Edition, this record low price will serve you particularly well. Though you're only saving $10 on this particular title, the already low price point in combination with those extra few dollars off make this an excellent offer.

Marvel's Avengers: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Marvel's Avengers hasn't had an excellent run of it so far, but if you're interested in trying out the new Marvel title you can find a significant discount in Amazon's latest PS5 deals. With $15 off, this $24.99 is the lowest price we've seen yet, though it has been around for a little while.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $39.82 at Amazon

This isn't the lowest price we've seen on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but it is the cheapest you'll find the game this weekend. Other retailers are charging full price for Ubisoft's latest open world adventure, so despite the fact that is has gone for $10 less in the past you're still getting the best deal available right now here.

We're showing you everything you get for the PS5 price right here on TechRadar, however you'll also find plenty more cheap game deals available right now as well. If you're stuck for accessories, check out the latest DualSense controller deals and Pulse 3D headset sales.

Keep an eye on the upcoming Prime Day deals and Memorial Day sales for more discounts.