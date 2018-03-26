The best iPhone 6 deals in March 2018

It may be three years old (doesn't time fly!) and attention is now much more focused on the new iPhone X, but the iPhone 6 is an excellent alternative to costly iPhone 8 deals. So if your contract is up, you're ready to upgrade, want an Apple handset but also want to keep your spending down, then the iPhone 6 is well worth a look.

And you need look no further, because we've done all the research for you! We've rounded up the UK's best contract deals for Apple's iPhone 6. The good news is that the price of the iPhone 6 has fallen through the floor. Now with plenty of deals under £20 a month, there's never been a better time to pick up this still-fantastic phone.

With the deals you can grab in our comparison chart below, you can fill your boots with unlimited texts and minutes, as well as a healthy slug of data. Buy buy BUY!

The UK's top 5 best iPhone 6 deals

It may be three years old, but the iPhone 6 has aged admirably. And the mature age also means the prices are fantastic. We've sorted through the finest iPhone 6 deals from EE, O2, Vodafone and Three to narrow down the best five plans available today.

iPhone 6 32GB | EE | £29.99 upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 1GB data | £18pm

The bottom fell out of the iPhone 6 market last summer and hasn't really risen since. EE has come up trumps with an exceptional deal for Apple's 2014 flagship phone, which is one of the cheapest we've ever seen. It's a penny shy of 30 upfront and then a crazy-low £18 a month after that. We like this Carphone Warehouse deal a lot. Total cost over 24 months is £461.99 Get this iPhone 6 deal over at Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 6 32GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £23pm

This new iPhone 6 deal on Vodafone just became one of our absolute favourites. £23 per month is terrific for an iPhone that will still make most people a very valiant smartphone sidekick. The handset's free upfront and you get 4GB of data, both of which we like. Cracking deal, this one. Total cost over 24 month is £552 Get this iPhone 6 deal from Carphone Warehouse

iPhone 6 32GB | O2 | £44.99 upfront (with 10OFF code) | Unlimited calls and texts | 4GB data | £24pm

Since O2's quadruple data deals came to an end, the network just isn't at the races when it comes to iPhone 6 deals at the moment. This is about the best it can do, but it looks a bit lame compared to what EE and Vodafone are able to offer. Still you won't feel too hard done by when you see £24 on your monthly bills. And our exclusive 10OFF code shaves a tenner off the upfront spend. Total cost over 24 month is £620.99 Get this iPhone 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 6 32GB | Vodafone | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 16GB data | £30pm

This deal on the iPhone 6 is very eye-catching, with monthly payments of £30pm and a phone costing absolutely nothing upfront. Very good indeed considering you get such a high data allowance as well. This used to cost about £100 more and we weren't sure if the price would come down any further considering the age of the iPhone 6. But then POW...and here we are. Total cost over 24 months is £720 Get this deal from Mobile Phones Direct

iPhone 6 32GB | Three | FREE upfront | Unlimited calls and texts | 30GB data | £33pm

It's back! Three seemed to give up on the golden oldie iPhone 6 for a while there, but this big data deal gets things up and running again. It's free upfront as well. Do bear in mind though that with its £33 per month bills, it doesn't cost a huge amount more to get last year's iPhone 7. The same money for a much better phone. Total cost over 24 month is £792 Get this iPhone 6 deal directly from Three

iPhone 6 review and key specs

Still brilliant after three years

Weight: 129g | Dimensions: 138.1 x 67 x 6.9mm | OS: iOS 10.3.3 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 resolution | CPU: Apple A8 | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16/32/64/128GB | Battery: 1810mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Iconic design

Brilliant battery

Cracking keyboard

Screen could be better

Unlike more recent entries in the iPhone ouevre, Apple made a genuine leap forward from the iPhone 5S with its successor. The iPhone 6 remains one of the best phones Apple has ever created or, indeed, ever created by any manufacturer. At the time of release, its faster CPU, better graphics and slicker interface really made it seem worth the high price - so now it's a bonafide bargain!