The Moto X 2015 may have just been revealed

A handful of images have emerged of what could very well be the next Moto X handset, giving evidence to the rumor of a front-facing flash.

Posted on the Facebook page of Android Peru, the photos come less than a week before Motorola is expected to unveil the 2015 Moto X at a live event on July 28.

Android Peru credits Jose Vasquez Ruiz as the source of the photos, and the images line-up with previous rumors, showcasing a textured back panel, very thin bezels and a front-facing flash on the top right corner of the handset.

Expected to come with Android 5.1.1 pre-installed, rumors for the Moto X include a 5.2-inch QHD AMOLED display and a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 810 chipset, though there are also other conflicting rumors, too.

But with no confirmations yet from Motorola, we'll have to wait one more week to see exactly what the next Moto X has in store for us.