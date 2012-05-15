Apple given opportunity to block Samsung tablets

Samsung may find itself in a spot of bother in the States, after Apple won an appeal in a patent infringement case.

Although the two companies are currently battling over 20 patent-related cases in 10 countries worldwide, the particular case in question relates to a patent involving the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Apple claims Samsung has infringed on its iPad design with the Galaxy Tab 10.1 and although a Californian district court dismissed the case, the US Court of Appeals has overturned the decision.

So what does this mean?

The new ruling means Apple is able to continue its bid for an immediate injunction against the sales of specific Samsung tablets.

So a ban won't come into effect right away, and Samsung will no doubt fight its corner in light of the latest ruling, but this is a win for Apple in the complex patent battle.

The CEOs of Apple and Samsung have agreed to meet up in an attempt to resolve the issues between the two companies, and hopefully put a stop to the ridiculous number of lawsuits currently flying around. We just hope an agreement is made.

From Reuters via PhoneArena