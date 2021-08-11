Samsung Unpacked live blog: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 launch as it happens

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 are all heavily rumored to be launching today during the next big Samsung Unpacked event of 2021.

There's no Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year - the company has already confirmed so - and instead, it's focusing on its foldable phones and other accessories such as its upcoming smartwatches.

Samsung Unpacked starts at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST on August 11 (or that's 12am AEST, August 12) with a virtual launch set to take place on the company's own YouTube channel.

Want to hear about all the new announcements first? Our live blog is here to talk you through what's happening on stage so you can either watch along and read our commentary or you can just follow along here to hear all about the latest announcements.

Before the new products are unveiled, we'll be including all the latest leaks and rumors that break throughout the day, running you through what we've heard about the products so far and lots more.