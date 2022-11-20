Live
Black Friday 2022 live: more deals today as prices continue to drop
The latest Black Friday news and deals on Sunday, November 20
* Many products have dropped to their cheapest prices of the year already and are unlikely to get better
* Black Friday has started at Amazon. Half price Alexa devices, video games, homeware and more
* There's up to £1,600 off energy efficient LG and Samsung refrigerators at John Lewis
* Very has the most Lego deals (but John Lewis has the cheapest Lego sets)
Black Friday is now less than a week away. More Black Friday deals have continued to emerge over the weekend - both online and in stores across the country - with many electronics, toys and home items dropping in price.
Our team of deals experts is busy tracking all the best Black Friday deals this Sunday: we're live blogging all the latest Black Friday news and offers here.
We'll tell you the offers you should buy now and the 'deals' you should avoid, plus everything else you need to know about this year's mega shopping event.
So far this morning, there's plenty to see. Amazon's leading the way with its 10-day Black Friday event, which started on Friday: there are big discounts on everything from cookware and clothing to TVs and toys. Popular Lego sets have been selling out quickly, as have certain air fryers, but there are still lots of deals on both to be found - and we've got them all here.
The best Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: smart TVs from £99
- Argos: 20% off toys and tech
- Boots: 50% off make up, fragrances
- Currys: 40% off freezers, vacuums
- Dyson: £100 off vacs at Amazon
- Game: PS and Xbox games from £4.99
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs
- Ninja: £90 on air fryers and cookware
- Samsung: £250 off phones and tablets
- Shark: £220 off cordless vacs (opens in new tab)
- Smyths: half price toys
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting, mattresses
10 top Black Friday deals
- Lindt chocolate: from £1 at Amazon
- Yankee Candle: from 99p at Amazon
- LEGO: from £3.49 at John Lewis
- Beer, wind, spirits: