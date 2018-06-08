Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL photos show the phone off from every angle

Just yesterday a couple of images seemingly showing a Pixel 3 XL prototype emerged, and now the same source is back with a bunch more shots, showing every side of the phone.
The images come from XDA Developers member meraz9000, who also confirmed that the Pixel 3 XL has a glass back, suggesting it might well support wireless charging.
It still has the two-tone design that you’ll find on the Pixel 2 range, as you can see in the images, but where those phones had a thin strip of glass at the top then metal below, it looks like the lower section here is simply glass with a matt finish.
The images also show off the speaker grille below the screen, the notch above it, the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the single-lens rear camera, which sticks out slightly.
Similar looks and no headphone port
You can also see that there are volume and power buttons on the right edge, while the USB-C port and SIM card tray sit on the bottom. These images also reveal that there’s no 3.5mm headphone port.
From the back then, the design of the Pixel 3 XL looks similar to the Pixel 2 XL, albeit with a change in materials, while the main difference on the front is the presence of a notch.
Of course, this is all just rumors for now, but the images look convincing, so most of the big changes might be reserved for the inside of the Pixel 3 XL. We’ll probably find out for sure in October, as that’s when it’s likely to land, alongside the standard Pixel 3.
Via Phone Arena