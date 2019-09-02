Labor Day TV sales 2019: don't miss these 4K TV deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon

The Labor Day sales will be ending soon, but if you get a move on you could still come out on top with one of these epic deals. This new Labor Day Tv sales certainly haven't disappointed as there are great discounts on everything from older HD TVs all the way up to those haw-dropping 4K OLED TVs.

Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more are all getting stuck in. To help you find the best deals we've combed through each retailers site to find the best prices on TVs that include a variety of different sizes and features.



Our top Labor Day TV pick is the Sony 70-inch 4K smart TV that's on sale for $998. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the best price you can get anywhere for the big-screen TV. The 70-inch Sony TV delivers a premium viewing experience with an Ultra HD picture that features 4K X-Reality PRO to provide a life-like picture. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV. The Android TV also has the Google Assistant built-in, so you can use your TV as a hub to control compatible smart home devices.

Shop more of the best Labor Day TV deals below and keep in mind these offers are limited-time promotions so you should take advantage while you can.

Labor Day TV deals:

TCL 32-Inch Roku Smart LED TV $189.99 $139.99 at Amazon

A fantastic option if you're looking for a budget TV, the TCL 32-inch TV is on sale at Amazon for just $139.99. The smart TV has Roku built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

RCA 43-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV $449.99 $179.99 at Walmart

Get the RCA 43-inch 4K TV on sale at Walmart for $179.99. That's a $270 discount for the UHD TV that allows you to connect up to four HD devices via the provided HDMI ports.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch NU6900 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $349.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale at Best Buy for $329.99. The smart TV offers a premium sound and picture experience and includes a $30 discount on Sling TV and Starz.

View Deal

LG 75-inch UK6190 Series Smart 4K UHD TV $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the LG 75-inch 4K smart TV at Best Buy. The big-screen TV features webOS so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows with just a few clicks from you LG remote.

View Deal

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV | $3297 $1497 at Dell

Not only are you saving $1800 on this huge TV in Dell's Labor Day sale, but it also comes with a $150 Dell promo eGift card to spend at the store. We've never seen this gorgeous OLED TV go for less and this is just about perfect for the start of the new football season too.

View Deal

Shop more deals with our guide to the best Labor Day sales of 2019.



See more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are happening now.



You can see more deals with our roundup of the best back to school sales 2019: deals on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more.