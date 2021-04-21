iPad Pro deals drop to new record price lows after 2021 models announced

New iPad Pros are on their way, but if you don't need the new M1 chip, a flashy display, or the price tags that come along with them, you'll be glad to know that each new generation yields excellent iPad Pro deals on the previous model. That's exactly what we're seeing this week, with Amazon's own iPad sales offering up some record low prices on both WiFi and cellular models right now.
In fact, these cellular iPad Pro deals have never been cheaper. If you're looking for internet connectivity wherever you are, you're shopping at the right time. The 11-inch 128GB model is starting at just $879.99 right now (was $949), or you can upgrade to the spacious 12.9-inch device for as little as $1,079.99 (was $1,149).
However, if you're just looking to get online at home you'll find even lower prices on WiFi only iPad Pro deals. These discounts have been seen before, but Amazon hasn't returned to this $729 price tag on the 11-inch model (was $799) in a while.
We're rounding up all these iPad Pro deals just below, with a wide range of discounts across the full spectrum of configurations.
Today's best WiFi iPad Pro deals
iPad Pro 2020 11-inch (128GB):
$799 $729 at Amazon
Amazon has returned to its record low $729 price tag on this 11-inch 128GB iPad Pro. That's perfect if you're after a cheaper, but still professional level, device and don't want to wait around for the new models to be released.
256GB:
$899 $799 | 512GB: $1,099 $999 | 1TB: $1,299 $1,199
View Deal
iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch (128GB):
$999 $929 at Amazon
This $929 sales price is just $10 over the all-time record low we've seen in the past. That's excellent news if you're after the smaller 128GB model, but if you think you'll need more storage there are plenty more discounts across the range as well.
256GB:
$1,099 $999 | 512GB: $1,299 $1,199 | 1TB: $1,499 $1,399
View Deal
Today's best cellular iPad Pro deals
iPad Pro 2020 11-inch (128GB, Cellular):
$949 $879.99 at Amazon
This 11-inch cellular iPad Pro has just plummeted to its all time lowest price yet. We'd only previously been seeing prices hovering around the $899 mark before this week, but an extra $20 off is perfect if you're after connectivity while you're out and about as well.
256GB:
$1,049 $949.99 | 512GB: $1,249 $1,146.99 | 1TB: $1,449 $1,349.99
View Deal
iPad Pro 2020 12.9-inch (128GB, Cellular):
$1,149 $1,079.99 at Amazon
At $69 off, this 12.9-inch cellular iPad Pro is also sitting at its lowest price yet. The most feature-rich iPad on the market right now, this is a fantastic price for a cellular iPad Pro, though you'll find more discounts on larger storage options as well.
256GB:
$1,249 $1,149.99 | 512GB: $1,449 $1,349 | 1TB: $1,649 $1,549
View Deal
Should you wait for the new 2021 iPad Pro?
The iPad Pro 2021 will launch for pre-order on April 30, with shipping beginning in mid-May. That means the 2020 iPad Pro will soon be off the shelves, which is why we're seeing such low prices this week. However, whether or not you should wait for the new model instead of grabbing these cheap iPad Pro deals largely depends on how you will use your device and which version you are buying.
With a blindingly fast M1 chip at the helm (Apple suggests it will offer a 50% jump in performance over 2020's offerings), as well as a redesigned display and 5GB LTE capabilities, there's certainly plenty of tech under the hood to lure you to the shiny new range.
Plus, the new 11-inch iPads start out at the same prices as we've seen with the previous generation. You'll find the 128GB model available for $799, 256GB for $899 and 512GB for $1,099. However, as we move up the price bracket these tablets do diverge from the 2020 version's price.
The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the bigger storage configurations have seen price increases from between $100 and $300. That means those shopping in this higher-end category, but who don't feel like they need the extra power for better gaming features and a sharper screen can save themselves some serious cash by going with these cheaper offers.
However, if you are browsing in the lower end there's plenty more value in the upcoming releases. You'll be spending a little more than these discounted prices, but if you're going to be using your new iPad for heavy duty apps and more professional pursuits we'd recommend holding off. However, it should be noted we might not see iPad deals like these on the newer generation for some time.
