iPad Pro deals drop to new record price lows after 2021 models announced

New iPad Pros are on their way, but if you don't need the new M1 chip, a flashy display, or the price tags that come along with them, you'll be glad to know that each new generation yields excellent iPad Pro deals on the previous model. That's exactly what we're seeing this week, with Amazon's own iPad sales offering up some record low prices on both WiFi and cellular models right now.

In fact, these cellular iPad Pro deals have never been cheaper. If you're looking for internet connectivity wherever you are, you're shopping at the right time. The 11-inch 128GB model is starting at just $879.99 right now (was $949), or you can upgrade to the spacious 12.9-inch device for as little as $1,079.99 (was $1,149).

However, if you're just looking to get online at home you'll find even lower prices on WiFi only iPad Pro deals. These discounts have been seen before, but Amazon hasn't returned to this $729 price tag on the 11-inch model (was $799) in a while.

We're rounding up all these iPad Pro deals just below, with a wide range of discounts across the full spectrum of configurations.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap iPad deals in your region.

Today's best WiFi iPad Pro deals

Today's best cellular iPad Pro deals

Should you wait for the new 2021 iPad Pro?

The iPad Pro 2021 will launch for pre-order on April 30, with shipping beginning in mid-May. That means the 2020 iPad Pro will soon be off the shelves, which is why we're seeing such low prices this week. However, whether or not you should wait for the new model instead of grabbing these cheap iPad Pro deals largely depends on how you will use your device and which version you are buying.

With a blindingly fast M1 chip at the helm (Apple suggests it will offer a 50% jump in performance over 2020's offerings), as well as a redesigned display and 5GB LTE capabilities, there's certainly plenty of tech under the hood to lure you to the shiny new range.

Plus, the new 11-inch iPads start out at the same prices as we've seen with the previous generation. You'll find the 128GB model available for $799, 256GB for $899 and 512GB for $1,099. However, as we move up the price bracket these tablets do diverge from the 2020 version's price.

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro and the bigger storage configurations have seen price increases from between $100 and $300. That means those shopping in this higher-end category, but who don't feel like they need the extra power for better gaming features and a sharper screen can save themselves some serious cash by going with these cheaper offers.

However, if you are browsing in the lower end there's plenty more value in the upcoming releases. You'll be spending a little more than these discounted prices, but if you're going to be using your new iPad for heavy duty apps and more professional pursuits we'd recommend holding off. However, it should be noted we might not see iPad deals like these on the newer generation for some time.

More iPad deals

We're rounding up plenty more cheap tablet deals right here, but you can check out all the latest Samsung tablet prices for a look at the competition, or the latest Surface Pro 7 deals for something that can run Windows.