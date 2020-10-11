iPad deals have never been cheaper - save on iPad Pro, Mini, and the latest releases ahead of Prime Day

Amazon has had an excellent year for iPad deals, and as Amazon Prime Day gets nearer and nearer, we're seeing some particularly exciting offers hitting the shelves. Whether you're looking for the brand new 8th generation flagship or the turbo-charged iPad Pro, you'll find a massive range of savings up for grabs right now.

The cheapest iPad deal this weekend sits on the newest model released. The 2020 8th generation tablet is available for just $299 - weeks after it hit the market. That's pretty special considering the previous generation didn't see discounts like this until months after release.

However, you'll also find the lowest price yet on the iPad Mini - now available for $349.99 thanks to a $50 price cut. Or, if you're looking for something more powerful, the latest iPad Pro is also seeing $50 off in these early Prime Day iPad deals as well.

We're rounding up all the latest iPad deals just below, but if you're in the UK or Australia there's more discounts further down the page as well.

Early Prime Day iPad deals available now

iPad 8th generation 2020: $329 $299 at Amazon

The 32GB 8th generation iPad is back in stock for $299 this weekend, ahead of Amazon Prime Day. That's an excellent saving on a recent release and well worth it if you're an iCloud aficionado. If you do need more space, the $429 128GB model is down to $395 as well.

Apple iPad Mini 5: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The 64GB iPad Mini 5 has just returned to its lowest ever price at $349.99. That's an excellent $50 saving on the dinky tablet with plenty of power under the hood to make for an excellent browsing, gaming, and streaming companion.

2020 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch: $799 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on the latest iPad Pro to hit the shelves. The 11-inch iPad Pro is perfect if you're looking for all the power of the latest release but don't want to carry a larger 12.9-inch display, and plus it often comes in with a considerably cheaper price tag. That's certainly the case this week, with an extra $50 off bringing the 128GB model down to just $749.99.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 128GB: $999 $949.99 at Amazon

Grab the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro to hit the market for $50 less at Amazon this week. The cheapest version of this device, the 128GB configuration, is now available for $949 - perfect if you're looking to make use of iCloud for most of your storage.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 1TB: $1,499 $1,449.99 at Amazon

If you're after the most powerful iPad Pro on the market right now, you'll be glad to find a $50 discount on its usual $1,500 price tag. If you're looking for speedy media editing or particularly heavy apps we'd recommend grabbing this price before it goes back up.

