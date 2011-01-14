The Social Network script goes online for free

The entire script for The Social Network has been put online entirely legally by Hollywood website Deadline.

The Aaron Sorkin screenplay is available as a PDF, as the critically acclaimed movie continues its quest for Oscar recognition.

Sorkin is, of course, the man behind legendary TV series West Wing and film A Few Good Men, and his script for the David Fincher-directed movie is now available online.

Rise and rise

The Social Network is a film about the rise and rise of Facebook – dramatising the squabbles and wranglings of Mark Zuckerberg as he created the world's most popular social network.

In an accompanying interview, Sorkin suggests that Zuckerberg has been 'a good sport' about the film, although he refused to collaborate on the project.

"I don't think that there's anybody who would want a movie made about the things they did when they were 19 years old," said Sorkin.

"And if you were going to have that movie made, you would want it told only from your point of view, and not from the points of view from the people suing you. And that is what happened.

"And Mark also saw the movie on October 1st. He shut down the Facebook offices, bought out an entire movie theatre, took the entire Facebook staff to the movie, and then took them out for Appletinis which was declared to be the official drink of Facebook."

It's well worth a watch, and well worth a read – just don't poke anyone while you are doing either.

Via Deadline