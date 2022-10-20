How to watch American Horror Story season 11 – stream AHS: NYC anywhere

Audio player loading…

AHS has redefined the horror genre, with its weird and wonderful universes – an asylum for the insane, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself, to name a few. Now the show has been renewed for a whole three more seasons, so what’s in store for fans? Well, this time the terror may come all too close to home as brand-new season 11 of the acclaimed series comes to NYC. Below we'll tell you how you watch American Horror Story season 11 online from anywhere today.

Touted by producers as “the deadliest year yet”, the series reverts to a single story format with different timelines for season 11 after the double feature in Season 10. The first two eagerly awaited episodes of AHS: NYC, season 11, drop Wednesday, October 19.

As usual, fans have been kept on tenterhooks regarding the plot, but we've had glimpses of a fetish-scene New York, showing scenes of clubbing, leather and bondage alongside its the show's requisite tension and terror.

Fans will be delighted to see lots of AHS mainstays – people like Patti LuPone, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Sandra Bernhard Carver and Isaac Powell – as well as AHS debuts for Joe Mantello (Hollywood) and Charlie Carver (The Batman).

Tremble, New Yorkers, as American Horror Story comes to a street near you.

How to watch American Horror Story season 11 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Episodes 1 and 2 of American Horror Story will be broadcast back-to-back on FX at 10pm ET / PT on Wednesday, October 19. The remaining eight episodes will be aired as double bills at the same time each week. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes FX then you're good to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV (opens in new tab) - specifically the Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, which includes FX and costs $35 per month. Hulu subscribers can also watch FX content: either live with a Hulu with Live TV (opens in new tab) plan (at $64.99 per month), or wait until a day after broadcast to watch it on Hulu’s $5.99 on-demand only plan. There are a few Hulu plans and prices (opens in new tab) to choose between; however, only the basic plan provides a whopping 30-day Hulu free trial (opens in new tab). Out of country when American Horror Story season 11 lands? Don’t worry. By downloading a VPN (opens in new tab) you’ll still be able to connect to your streaming service, no matter where you are.

How to watch American Horror Story online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when American Horror Story season 11 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, owing to regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new season online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch American Horror Story season 11 from anywhere

How to watch American Horror Story season 11 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) AHS: NYC is available to Canadians at the same time as their American cousins, with episodes debuting on FX at10pm ET / PT from Wednesday, October 19. As long as you’re an FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Alternatively, catch up through the FX Now streaming service (opens in new tab), where you can also find every past season of American Horror Story. It's worth mentioning too that you'll need an FX subscription to watch either new episodes live or via the FX Now app. You can consult your local provider (opens in new tab) to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch American Horror Story season 11. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the latest action. Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) and use it to point your location back to Canada.

How to watch American Horror Story season 11 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Brits have a little wait before sinking their teeth into American Horror Story season 11. Disney Plus (opens in new tab) will be streaming the episodes, but they haven't confirmed a release date yet. A Disney Plus subscription costs £7.99 a month – or £79.99 annually – and has all your favorite Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and 20th Century Fox films and TV shows, in addition to heaps more grown-up shows like The Walking Dead (opens in new tab) courtesy of the Star hub. Want to catch up on seasons 1-10? Disney Plus (opens in new tab) has the all the episodes for the first 10 seasons available to stream. Not in the UK right now? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch American Horror Story season 11 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Like the Brits, Down Under you'll have to wait a little to catch AHS: NYC. Disney Plus (opens in new tab) will be streaming season 11, but they haven't confirmed a release date yet. Subscription costs from AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. That gets you access to a host of hit TV shows including Pam & Tommy (opens in new tab). Remember, if you’re abroad right now but want to tune in as normal, your best bet is to download a VPN (opens in new tab), as explained above.