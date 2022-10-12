How to watch Let the Right One In online: stream the Showtime TV adaptation

Blood is thicker than water (and tastier, too) in this reworking of Thomas Ajvide Lindquist’s bestselling novel, in which a desperate father does unspeakable things to protect his daughter. Inspired by the book and Thomas Alfredson’s multi award-winning film adaptation, we explain below how to watch Let the Right One In online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Let the Right One In online Streaming premiere: Friday, October 7 (US) Cable debut: Sunday, October 9 at 10pm ET/PT US stream: watch with Showtime Now FREE trial (opens in new tab) Global streams: Crave (CA)| Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (UK, AUS) Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Developed by Andrew Hinderaker and executive produced and directed by Seith Mann (Grey’s Anatomy, The Walking Dead), this horror series focuses on Mark (Demián Bichir, A Better Life) and his 12-year-old daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), the latter of whom has an insatiable thirst for human blood.

After 10 years away, Mark and Eleanor must maintain a low-profile back in New York City, with her father committing murder to feed her unholy appetite, while Eleanor is confined to the house during the day, forced to live an interminably isolated existence.

Yet she forms a deep bond with her bullied neighbour Isaiah (Ian Foreman), whose NYPD mother is currently investigating a string of brutal slayings across the city. And we’re introduced to Claire (Grace Gummer, Mr Robot) and Arthur Logan (Željko Ivanek), two scientists who may be carrying out awful experiments on vampires to find a cure.

This series should be packed with supernatural thrills, grisly surprises, and all-too-human drama. And you can stream it now with our guide detailing how to watch Let the Right One In online, with a subscription to Showtime Now (opens in new tab) in the US.

How to watch Let the Right One In FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) The series debuted on streaming service Showtime Now (opens in new tab) on Friday, October 7, with the first episode available to watch on-demand now. Brand-new episodes arrive at the same time every Friday. If you’re new to the service, you can get Showtime FREE for 30 days (opens in new tab), after which time you’ll get a discounted rate of $3.99 per month before having to splash out the full monthly membership fee of $10.99. The offer is valid until November 1, and of course you can cancel your membership at any time. If you’re sticking with cable, however, you can see Let the Right One In on the Showtime channel every Sunday from October 9 at 10pm ET/PT, with the show in the same timeslot each week. The final episode of the series will air on December 11. OTT streaming services Sling TV (opens in new tab), Hulu (opens in new tab), and Fubo TV (opens in new tab) can also provide access to the series, but you'll need to purchase the $10.99 per month Showtime add-on in addition to the subscription fee for whichever cord-cutting service you decide to use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

Watch Let the Right One In online from anywhere

If you're abroad when Let the Right One In is released, geo-restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your usual streaming service catching the all the show’s gory drama.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. By downloading and installing the best VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. That way you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch Let the Right One In online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

Our experts have tried and tested all the best VPNs on the market and ExpressVPN is their top pick. Lightning-quick speeds, impressive security features, and the ability to bypass even the toughest of geo-blocks, make it one of the best out there. What's more, ExpressVPN is compatible with a huge range of devices such as iOS and Android devices, Xbox, PlayStation, Fire TV, and more. Sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months of ExpressVPN free (opens in new tab). Better still, if you're not impressed with the service, let them know within 30 days to get your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Let the Right One In online FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Let the Right One In premiered on Crave on Friday, October 7, simultaneous with its US release. And while that’s now available to stream online, all subsequent episodes are due to be added every Thursday from October 13. If you haven’t tried Crave before, you can look forward to a 7-day FREE trial before paying a thing. Pick either the CA$9.99 Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows for up to 4 streams on a maximum of 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of the show.

How to watch Let the Right One In online FREE in the UK

How to watch Let the Right One In online FREE in Australia