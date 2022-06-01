How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online from anywhere

Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny are back with more surreal satire in the third feature-length episode of South Park for TV – South Park: The Streaming Wars. And although the plot remains under wraps, it appears Cartman’s mom has finally had enough of his nonsense as he strikes out on his own. Below we explain below how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online now from anywhere in the world.

Fans can rejoice knowing they have at least five more years of South Park left after Trey Parker and Matt Stone inked a $900 million deal with Paramount Global. That extends the long-running and ever-fresh show to season 30 and greenlights the production of 14, one hour-long streaming “events” exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The third instalment The Streaming Wars arrives six months after Post-Covid and Post-Covid: The Return of Covid. Details are currently scarce, but expect plot threads from the 25th season of South Park to be picked up again: in particular, one regarding Cartman’s living situation in a hotdog van after he sabotaged his mum’s real estate career and left them both hella broke.

Meanwhile, “an epic conflict” is unfolding. Knowing South Park, that could be caused by anything: a mouldy potato chip, a world leader’s ego left unchecked, or something closer to home – the giants of the streaming world battling over viewers' money and minds, maybe? Read on below for our guide on how to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online, and stream the special episode exclusively on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) wherever you are in the world.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars from outside your country

If you’re travelling to another country when new South Park lands, you might struggle to watch the feature-length special due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream South Park: The Streaming Wars online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars from abroad

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars FREE online in Canada

(opens in new tab) There’s no need to blame Canada, because The Streaming Wars will arrive on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) and at the same time as in the US: Wednesday June 1 at 3am ET / 12am PT. And new subscribers in the Great White North are entitled to a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) in which they can peruse hundreds of films, TV shows and Paramount Plus content original. After that time, it’ll be CAD$5.99 a month until you cancel. Should you be travelling abroad, you might not be able get access to your typical streaming service or to the same content available back home. But by downloading a VPN (opens in new tab), you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sadly, there’s nowhere to watch these South Park specials right now. But that should change from Wednesday, June 22, when Paramount Plus officially launches in the UK! When that happens, members should get all three hour-long episodes to be released on the platform so far. Paramount Plus will be available through Sky Cinema and to Sky Q customers completely free. For non-Sky customers, it can be purchased through other devices and OTT services for a small monthly fee. Currently on holiday in the UK? US, Australian and Canadian subscribers can watch Paramount Plus from the UK by purchasing a VPN (opens in new tab). It will connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch South Park: The Streaming Wars online in Australia