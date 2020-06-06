Grab a brand new Dell XPS 13 deal with these price cuts from Dell and Amazon

Fantastic Dell XPS 13 deals are dropping this weekend in the US and UK, including this neat little discount on a brand new 2020 Dell XPS 13 for $1,049.99 (was $1,099.99) at the official Dell store.

They're also offering an eye-watering discount on this specced out 2019 Dell XPS 13 for $1,129.99 (was $1,249.99), which is a great $120 saving on an absolute beast. Featuring a 10th gen Intel Core i7-10710U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD this is one powerful machine and a good buy for anyone who's looking for the ultimate working from home machine that also has a real touch of style.

If you're in the UK, you're not being left out either since you can now pick up a 2019 Dell XPS 13 for under a grand with this XPS 13 deal for £999 (was £1,099) at Amazon. This one's got a 10th gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which are excellent mid-tier specs for a premium laptop at this price point.

All these Dell XPS 13 deals come equipped with fully HD InfinityEdge displays, which are almost borderless, support 100% sRGB color spectrums, and have 400-nit brightness. All in all, these machines are a joy to use for both work and casual use, as all your favorite shows, movies, and games will all look stunning on these great little machines.



Not in the US or UK? Check out the best Dell XPS deals in your region below.

Dell XPS 13 deals in the US and UK

New XPS 13 laptop | $1,099.99 $1,049.99 at Dell

Want only the latest and greatest? Check out this $50 Dell XPS deal over at the official Dell store. Sure, $50 isn't a massive discount but these are literally brand new and come equipped with an Intel Core i5-1035G1, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - excellent, well-rounded specifications.

Dell XPS 13 laptop | $1,249.99 $1,129.99 at Dell

Save $120 on a 2019 Dell XPS over in the latest Dell sale. This one might not be quite as new as the above XPS, but you're significantly stepping up to an Intel Core i7 here, with a 512GB SSD a whopping 16GB of RAM. This makes this particular machine a multi-tasking wonder - perfect if you're looking for the ultimate productivity workhorse.

Dell XPS 13 laptop | £1,099 £999 at Amazon

Amazon is breaking that sub-one thousand barrier with this great £100 discount on a brand new 2019 Dell XPS 13. This one's packed with the very latest components - an Intel Core i5-10210U 10th Gen, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, making it a worthy purchase for anyone looking for a premium laptop deal this weekend. Note - this offer is also available at Currys for the same price right now.

Want to see what else is around? We recommend our main Dell XPS deals page, where we're comparing each generation and size, as well as checking all the best retailers to find the best deals each week. We've also got a best cheap laptop sales page, which is a good option if you're looking for something that's a little bit cheaper than these Dell XPS deals.

