Angry Birds Trilogy confirmed for Xbox 360, PS3 and 3DS later this year

The smartphone gaming phenomenon Angry Birds will finally make the transition to consoles later this year on the Xbox 360, PS3 and Nintendo 3DS.

Rovio has confirmed its plans to bring the game to HDTVs as a trilogy with the original Angry Birds, Seasons and Rovio on one disc or cartridge.

Perhaps most excitingly, the games will also boast support for the Microsoft's Xbox Kinect and the PlayStation Move motion control systems and Nintendo's StreetPass functionality for the 3DS.

The Finnish developer told IGN that the games have been rebuilt from the ground up, with improved graphics, new backgrounds and more

Ultimate collector's edition

"You can think of the game as the ultimate collector's edition," said Rovio's Executive Vice President of Games Petri Järvilehto.

"There are new cinematics, extras and other entertaining content. In addition all of the existing material has been uprezzed and re-treated for the high-resolution and big screen.

"The backgrounds have been animated, we've added lighting modes, reactive backgrounds, the list goes on and on.

"We believe that there are a lot of people on the consoles who appreciate a great casual game play experience. This is a game that resonates across a wide audience on many platforms."

There's no exact news on the cost or the release date, but Angry Birds Trilogy will be here "this holiday." according to IGN.

Via: IGN