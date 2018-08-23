Watch the Gamescom After Dark show tonight for behind-the-scenes games news

Gamescom week is finally here, with game developers from all over the world gathering in Cologne, Germany to showcase their biggest upcoming offerings. Not able to make it there in person? Don’t worry, because GamesRadar has you covered.

Gamescom After Dark, GamesRadar’s live stream in association with Honor, will be bringing you exclusive interviews, playthroughs and live demos with the teams behind highly-anticipated titles such as Anthem, Forza Horizon 4 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - alongside a selection of upcoming indie treats such as BioShock-like Close to the Sun and immersive horror The Inner Friend.

We've also seen some top tips and tricks from Fortnite pros and a mystery announcement from a very special guest - you can rewatch that below!

The live show is being hosted by GamesRadar’s video team video team James Jarvis, Zoe Delahunty-Light and Brandon Salt.

How to watch

If the video above doesn't work for you, then you can catch Gamescom After Dark on GamesRadar’s official Twitch channel - as well as the website itself - or on this page. The video will go live at 6pm BST / 10am PDT / 1pm EDT on August 23 (or 3am August 24 AEST).

You can view the complete schedule here if you want to get a little more info to whet your gaming tastebuds!