FuboTV just cut six core channels - don't worry, you can get them here

FuboTV has bid farewell to six of its channels as the streaming platform drops the A&E network from its roster.

This sees FuboTV subscribers no longer able to watch live broadcasting of A&E, FYI Channel, History Channel, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, or Vice TV as a result of maintaining its delivery of predominantly sports content. Largely entertainment and lifestyle channels, then, as of June 30, the A&E network was dropped.

In a statement on its Help Centre, FuboTV said, "It has always been our mission to offer a leading package of premium sports, news and entertainment programming, while also balancing value and keeping your costs as low as possible. Sometimes, in order to continue bringing you the new programming and premium features you enjoy, we need to make adjustments to our channel lineup."

While for many this may not be a loss, plenty of customers will be seeking to cancel their FuboTV subscription and find a cord-cutting platform that still offers these six channels.

Luckily, there are a number of options, some of which undercut the FuboTV cost and could actually save you a dollar or two, including Sling TV.

Cord-cutting streaming services with A&E channels