Disney Plus in July 2020: the Star Wars library is finally complete

The musical Hamilton is the big highlight coming to Disney Plus in July 2020, but Star Wars fans have another reason to celebrate. With the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story on July 10, 2020, the complete library of movies set in a galaxy far, far away is finally finished. Maybe July is a good time to watch the Star Wars movies in order?

Below, we've rounded up everything coming to Disney Plus in July 2020. Other big originals include the premiere of new series Muppets Now on July 31. The original cast recording of Hamilton, though, remains the month's obvious highlight: that arrives on July 3.

The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals movie, originally scheduled for July, has been pushed back to September, Disney has confirmed.

Note that this list only applies to Disney Plus US, but if Disney Plus has launched where you live, Hamilton will release at the same time. If you're outside the US, too, you can already stream Solo on Disney Plus.

Here's what's new on Disney Plus in July 2020:

July 3

Animal ER (S1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (S1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Pixar in Real Life (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (S1)

It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

July 24

Wild Congo (S1)

Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

Rogue Trip (all episodes)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Animal Showdown (S1)

Best Job Ever (S1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (S1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

King Fishers (S1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (S1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

What Sam Sees (S1)

Muppets Now (new episode)

Disney Family Sundays (new episode)

One Day at Disney (new episode)