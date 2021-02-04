Chromebook deals: save $200 on this 4K Samsung Galaxy laptop at Best Buy

Chromebook deals are often thought to offer entry level specs at a super low price point, and while you'll certainly find plenty of those discounts around this week, there's one slightly saving that's standing particularly tall right now.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is built for more than everyday browsing, taking on your daily workload as well as streaming in gorgeous 4K UHD resolution. To run those features on ChromeOS would normally run you close to $1,000, however right now you can grab the 13.3-inch laptop for just $799 - a $200 discount.

Of course, if you are looking for cheaper Chromebook deals, you can still find some excellent models on sale for under $500. This $279.99 HP Chromebook 14 is now down to just $229.99, for example, and offers the basic components you'll need to breeze through everyday browsing.

You'll find this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deal just below as well as more discounts on cheaper models further down the page.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $999 $799 at Best Buy

Chromebooks aren't just for entry level buyers, and this 4K Samsung Galaxy machine proves that. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage inside here, but the main player is that gorgeous UHD display. That's perfect in both laptop and tablet mode and well worth a look if you're in need of a new laptop and don't want to deal with the fuss of Windows.

More of Best Buy's latest Chromebook deals

HP 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

If you are looking for a cheap Chromebook, this HP is a fan favorite and is currently $50 off at Best Buy. You're getting an AMD A4 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage here - a simple spec for the super streamlined ChromeOS and a perfect buy if you're after cheap everyday browsing.

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $529 $429 at Best Buy

Moving up the price scale a little opens you up to a thin-bezel display, 64GB of storage and an Intel m3 processor with this Asus machine. Not only that, but you're upgrading to 2-in-1 functionality here, so you can easily switch between a laptop and tablet.

Asus Flip 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $999 $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're after more juice from your Chromebook, there's a massive 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM hiding away in this 2-in-1 Asus Flip. That's a stunning amount of storage that will see you through a wide range of programs and workflows, especially seeing as Chrome OS is already so streamlined.

You'll be relying on the Google Play Store for your apps and programs here, so if you'd prefer to stick to good old Windows you can find plenty of cheap laptop deals in our weekly roundup. Or, if you're looking for more luxury, check out the latest MacBook deals - we're rounding up the cheapest MacBook Air sales and all the best MacBook Pro prices as well.