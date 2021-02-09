4K Samsung Galaxy Chromebook takes an extra discount at Best Buy - now $300 off

While standard Chromebook deals shave a few dollars off already low entry-level prices, there's one offer on a premium machine that's looking particularly strong this week.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is built for more than everyday browsing, taking on your daily workload as well as streaming in gorgeous 4K UHD resolution. To run those features on ChromeOS would normally run you close to $1,000, however right now you can grab the 13.3-inch laptop for just $699 - a $300 discount. That's an extra $100 cheaper than the $799 sales price we were celebrating last week, so move fast on this one.

Of course, if you are looking for cheaper Chromebook deals, you can still find some excellent models on sale for under $500. This $279.99 HP Chromebook 14 is now down to just $229.99, for example, and offers the basic components you'll need to breeze through everyday browsing.

You'll find this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deal just below as well as more discounts on cheaper models further down the page.

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Chromebooks aren't just for entry level buyers, and this 4K Samsung Galaxy machine proves that. You're getting an i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage inside here, but the main player is that gorgeous UHD display. That's perfect in both laptop and tablet mode and well worth a look if you're in need of a new laptop and don't want to deal with the fuss of Windows.

More of Best Buy's latest Chromebook deals

Lenovo S345 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $329 $269 at Best Buy

This cheap Chromebook is $60 off at Best Buy this week, and you're still getting a full sized 14-inch touchscreen display. Under the hood you'll find an AMD A6 processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage - all in a sleek, lightweight chassis.

Asus 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $529 $429 at Best Buy

Moving up the price scale a little opens you up to a thin-bezel display, 64GB of storage and an Intel m3 processor with this Asus machine. Not only that, but you're upgrading to 2-in-1 functionality here, so you can easily switch between a laptop and tablet.

HP 2-in-1 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $629 $449 at Best Buy

You'll find 8GB RAM inside this $449 Chromebook at Best Buy - that's a rare spec to find in Chrome laptops at this price. Add to that the Intel i3 processor and 64GB of internal storage and you've got a flexible machine ready for multi-tasking and more demanding workflows as well.

More Chromebook deals

