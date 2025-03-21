A powerful new AI tool is coming to Chromebooks to vastly increase productivity

Coming by default

Google AI
(Image credit: Google)
  • New Chromium code has revealed NotebookLM will be pre-installed on ChromeOS
  • NotebookLM is a powerful AI tool for educational work, and analysis
  • It's not confirmed whether it will be rolled out in an update or only available on new Chromebooks

Google has announced a new suite of Gemini AI features coming to ChromeOS, including NotebookLM, which will soon ship on the hardware by default. It will soon be available in the app drawer on Chromebooks, as evidenced by a code change to Chromium Gerrit.

NotebookLM is an AI-powered tool for summarizing and analyzing documents, videos, and other forms of content. You upload sources to it, including PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, audio, and the Google Suite with answers generated by Google Gemini.

The AI tool is currently available through its dedicated website, but it's not something that's been widely marketed or pushed by Google, even with all the new updates and advancements made around Gemini in recent months.

Google will be adding NotebookLM to the preinstalled web apps in its operating system. However, it's currently unknown whether this will apply in an update for all ChromeOS users or if it will become standard in only brand-new Chromebooks being released, such as those upcoming from Acer this summer.

NotebookLM isn't just exclusive to ChromeOS, as the Google Gemini feature can be used by any Chrome (or Chromium) user. If you were not aware of then now you are, meaning the best laptops as well as the best Chromebooks can benefit from one of the best AI tools for getting work done.

Recognition for a undermarketed AI tool

NotebookLM has been available to users since July 2023, but there's a good chance this could be the first time that you've heard of it. Developed by Google Labs and powered by Gemini, it was originally conceived primarily as a research and note-taking assistant before its versatility expanded with a suite of updates over the last 19 months.

It's a powerful tool for understanding large amounts of information, as it can simplify otherwise complicated documentation for educational use. It was recently announced that Mind Maps will be coming to NotebookLM, which works for both the free and paid services of the program, with Audio Overviews applying to more than just podcasts. It's quickly becoming one of our favorite learning tools, and it's only getting better with time.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor

Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce.

