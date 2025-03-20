Chromebooks aren't dead! Acer has just launched 7 new ChromeOS laptops aimed at students and professionals

Web-based revolution

Acer Chromebook Plus line
(Image credit: Acer)
  • Three distinct lines of Chromebooks are coming from Acer
  • Prices range from €329 (about $430 / £275) to €729 (around $800 / £610)
  • Availability begins in May, with some coming later in July, 2025

Acer has announced seven new Chromebook laptops in its extensive lineup of affordable productivity and media machines.

Announced in a press release, the Acer Chromebook Plus and Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise devices have been described as being the "ideal choice for tech lovers, young professionals, students and teachers".

All seven of the newly announced Acer Chromebook models have Google AI built-in, and it's claimed the machines feature "double the speed, memory and storage" when "compared to previous models".

Prices range from €329 (about $430 / £275) to €729 (around $800 / £610) with the Acer Chromebook Tab 311 at the lower end and the Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 514 at the upper end of the spectrum. Availability begins in May through to July 2025, with official US and UK pricing and availability likely to be revealed closer to the time.

Starting with the Acer Chromebook Plus range, it includes three new laptops, all with Intel Core Ultra processors inside. The mainstream offering is the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, with an Intel Core 3 N355 processor, a 14-inch WUXGA display and a 1080p webcam. A version is also available with an Intel Core 7 processor, a QHD (1440p) webcam and a claimed 17 hours battery life.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 utilizes a 16-inch WUXGA display, with a 1080p webcam, and Google AI inside. All three models come with 12 months' worth of Google Gemini Advanced, 2TB of cloud storage, and other benefits of Google One's AI Premium Plan as standard.

Acer's Chromebook Plus Enterprise range also comes in three configurations; the Enterprise 514 is available with either an Intel Core 3 N355 or Intel Core 7 processor, a 14-inch display, and the choice of either a 1080p or QHD (1440p) webcam.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Enterprise 516 also features an Intel Core 7 processor, a 16-inch WUXGA screen, and a QHD webcam. The biggest difference appears to be the weight and thickness when compared to the Plus range, being 3lbs (1.4kg) in weight and less than 18mm (0.7 inches) thick.

The last of the newly announced Acer Chromebooks is the revised Tab 311 model. Unlike the other models, it isn't powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU but the tried-and-true MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, with 128GB storage, and up to 8GB LPDDRX memory.

Despite the lower-end specs, it features a 10.95-inch IPS WUXGA display, so it will look the part with its humble specs that are more than enough for the web-based workloads of the Google ecosystem.

Chromebooks are becoming more powerful

Acer's latest lineup could be fast enough to rival some of the best Chromebooks available in 2025, especially those models utilizing an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Traditionally, Chromebooks are lower-end, affordable laptops for kids, students, and professionals as ChromeOS is exclusively web-based, meaning there's not necessarily a need for the horsepower defining MacBooks and Windows-based x86 machines.

With that said, the utilization of Intel Core Ultra processors means that Acer's latest Chromebooks will be substantially faster in web browsing, media playback, word processing, and other productivity tasks in contrast to the older Intel Celeron and MediaTek processors we usually see in machines costing $300 / £300 to $700 / £700 from other manufacturers.

With the rough pricing revealed alongside the availability, it's looking like Chromebooks as viable alternatives to Windows and Mac machines will offer up more competition. From the specs provided, they sound like good value, but we won't know how they perform and compare to their competition until we go hands-on later in the year.

For how RAM-intensive Chrome (and Chromium browsers) can be, it sounds like a little more power is long overdue. While they're unlikely to rival the best laptops and best ultrabooks, they sound like solid offerings for the wallet-conscious consumer wanting value for money.

Aleksha McLoughlin
Aleksha McLoughlin
Contributor

Formerly TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, Aleksha McLoughlin is now a freelance writer and editor specializing in computing tech, video games, and E-commerce. As well as her many contributions to this site, you'll also find her work available on sister sites such as PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Android Central. Additionally, more of her bylines can be found on Trusted Reviews, Dexerto, Expert Reviews, Techopedia, PC Guide, VideoGamer, and more.

