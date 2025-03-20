​​Siri sucks, here’s how to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your Action button on iPhone instead

How-to
By published

Hey Siri, go to sleep

ChatGPT Voice mode
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

Because of the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini, and their voice modes, Apple’s once groundbreaking digital assistant Siri is looking a bit long in the tooth. ChatGPT and Gemini's ability to have human-like voice conversations has really changed people’s expectations of what digital assistants like Siri or Alexa should be capable of, but while Alexa has recently upped its game with Alexa+, Siri is still looking like a relic from the digital stone age.

Things were supposed to get better with iOS 18.4 this month, which was going to bring us a new all-singing, all-dancing Siri, capable of personal context and on-screen awareness but sadly Apple has announced that the new Siri has been 'postponed'.

But oddly, the existing Siri seems to be actively getting worse. There’s a whole thread on Reddit, for example, about how Siri can’t answer the simple question, “What month is it?” I tried it on my iPhone 16 and got the same result as everybody else: “Sorry, I don’t understand”.

ChatGPT integration

While Siri was updated in iOS 18.1 to make it better at answering questions, it’s still nowhere near the level of an AI chatbot, and even palms requests off to ChatGPT when it can’t answer them. Unfortunately the process of going to ChatGPT via Siri is slow and painful, and doesn't seem to work as well as just using ChatGPT on its own.

Until Apple gets its act together, I think it’s better just to jump straight to ChatGPT instead of having to go through Siri, or even opt for Gemini, Google's perfectly good AI chatbot, which works fine on iPhone.

Since the “Hey Siri” voice activation can’t be customized to load up any other app, you’re going to need to find another way to fire-up ChatGPT, and the solution lies in the Action button.

Introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro, and available in the iPhone 16 range, the Action button can be customized to do what you want. You can set it to load up useful tools like your torch, magnifying glass, or your favourite app, and in this case we’re going to show you how it can load up ChatGPT, or Gemini, and go straight into its voice mode.

How to load ChatGPT or Gemini via the Action button

Adding ChatGPT Voice Mode to the Action button.

Changing the function of the Action button in iOS. (Image credit: Apple)

In Settings choose Action Button, then Shortcut, then scroll down the list of apps you see here (N.B. don’t go to ChatGPT or Gemini via the Open App… button, because this won’t give you the voice mode options) and choose ChatGPT or Gemini, and then either ‘Start voice conversation’ or ‘Talk Live with Gemini’ from the options that appear and you’re all set.

Now when you give the Action button a press and hold, you’ll jump straight into a voice chat with your preferred AI chatbot.

If you want to turn off Siri, or reduce accidental activations, then in Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Talk & Type to Siri you can turn “Hey Siri” off and change the settings for activating it.

Let’s hope it doesn’t take too long for Siri to get upgraded so it deserves its place back on your iPhone.

You may also like

See more Computing How Tos
Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Siri
What is Apple Siri: This chatbot virtual assistant has finally come of age
Tim Cook delivers remarks at the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024
Apple's careful approach is killing my interest in Apple Intelligence – here's what I want Apple to do
An option to change Apple Intelligence language in iOS 18.4.
How to change Apple Intelligence settings: take control of Apple AI
Three iPhones on a blue and red background running Apple Intelligence
You’ll soon be able to use Gemini in Apple Intelligence as iOS 18.4 beta hints at upcoming integration
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
Apple officially delays the AI-infused Siri and admits, ‘It’s going to take us longer than we thought’
Panos Panay at Amazon Alexa event
Amazon’s new AI-powered Alexa+ is a lot more fun to talk to than ChatGPT or Siri, and I like it
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
ChatGPT Voice mode
​​Siri sucks, here’s how to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your Action button on iPhone instead
Taco Bell AI Drive-Thru
AI is taking over your favorite fast food restaurants as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC team up with Nvidia - 500 locations by the end of 2025
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research
I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering
Stability AI 3D Video
Stability AI’s new virtual camera turns any image into a cool 3D video and I’m blown away by how good it is
March Madness
ChatGPT helped me pick my March Madness bracket - I doubt I’ll win, but if I do I owe AI a chunk of that $1 million cash prize
Nvidia GTC 2025
Nvidia, Google, and Disney's AI-powered Star Wars robot is absolutely the droid I've been looking for
Latest in How Tos
ChatGPT Voice mode
​​Siri sucks, here’s how to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your Action button on iPhone instead
Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson
How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and from anywhere, start time
Keith Hunter Jesperson (Dennis Quaid) sits opposite his daughter Melissa Moore (Annaleigh Ashford) in a prison visitation room in Happy Face
How to watch Happy Face online from anywhere – stream TV adaptation of hit podcast
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 16: Ricardo Pepi #9 of the United States celebrates scoring during the second half of a Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Round leg 1 match against Trinidad and Tobago at Q2 Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
USA vs Panama live stream: watch CONCACAF Nations League semi-final 2025 online for free
Trinity Rodman #2 of the Washington Spirit crosses the ball during a game between Bay FC and Washington Spirit at Audi Field on November 10, 2024 in Washington, DC.
National Women's Soccer League 2025: How to watch NWSL games live from anywhere
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card on top wooden desk beside a keyboard
How to update AMD GPU drivers
More about artificial intelligence
Taco Bell AI Drive-Thru

AI is taking over your favorite fast food restaurants as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC team up with Nvidia - 500 locations by the end of 2025
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research

I pitted ChatGPT Deep Research against Gemini Deep Research - here's how Google's free tool compares to OpenAI's paid offering
A representative abstraction of artificial intelligence

Researchers want to give some common sense to AI to turn it into artificial general intelligence
See more latest