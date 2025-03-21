Google’s NotebookLM adds Mind Maps to its string of research tools to help you learn faster than ever

News
By published

Now it's got more than podcasts to offer

Google NotebookLM on a MacBook.
(Image credit: Google/Apple)
  • Mind Maps are rolling out to NotebookLM
  • The new feature works in both the paid-for and free versions
  • NotebookLM is shaping up to be one of our favorite learning tools

Hot on the heels of its announcement that NotebookLM's Audio Overviews are now available in Gemini, Google has revealed that a new feature, Mind Maps, will now be available as an option in NotebookLM.

Mind maps are great at helping you understand the big picture of a subject in an easy-to-understand visual way. They consist of a series of nodes, usually representing ideas, with lines that represent connections between them.

The beauty of mind maps is that they show you the connections between ideas in a way that helps make those connections more obvious.

Another string to its bow

NotebookLM is Google’s AI research helper. You feed it articles, documents, even YouTube videos and it produces a notebook summarizing the main points of the subject and you can chat to it and ask questions, as you would a normal AI chatbot.

Its best feature is that you can also generate an Audio Overview in NotebookLM, which is an AI-generated podcast between two AI hosts that discusses the subject, so you can listen to it and absorb the key points while doing something else at the same time. The Audio Overview can sound so natural it’s hard to believe you’re not listening to two humans talking!

Now Mind Maps have been added as another string to NotebookLM’s bow for helping you absorb information. They work in either the standard free version of NotebookLM or the paid-for Plus version.

Google NotebookLM running in a browser on a MacBook.

(Image credit: Google/Apple)

Better understanding

To generate a Mind Map you simply open one of your notebooks in NotebookLM, or create a new one, then click on the new Mind Map chip in the Chat window (the central panel).

Once you’re viewing your Mind Map (it appears in the Studio panel once it has been generated) you can zoom in or out, expand and collapse branches, and click on nodes to ask questions about specific topics.

NotebookLM is shaping up to be an essential tool for students who have a lot of information to digest, and don’t necessarily read very quickly. Using the power of AI you can get AI to do a lot of the leg work for you, then present you with the key bits of information, and Mind Maps is just another way for NotebookLM to help you on your path to better understanding.

You may also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google NotebookLM on a MacBook
What is NotebookLM: Power-up your research skills
Humanoid AI robot working at the radio station studio, using NotebookLM
I used NoteBookLM to help with productivity - here’s 5 top tips to get the most from Google’s AI audio tool
Audio Overview in Gemini
Google adds in the AI podcast creator from NotebookLM to its free Gemini AI chatbot
Google NotebookLM on a MacBook
Google One AI Premium now includes one of my favourite AI tools for no extra cost, and it’s 50% off for students
Notion
What is Notion AI: Everything we know about this project management tool
An empty recording studio
I’ve found a new AI podcast creator, and it leaves Google’s NotebookLM in the dust
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Google Gemini Canvas
Is Gemini Canvas better than ChatGPT Canvas? I tested out both AI writing tools to find out which is king
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Review
Siri's chances to beat ChatGPT just got a whole lot better
Google NotebookLM on a MacBook.
Google’s NotebookLM adds Mind Maps to its string of research tools to help you learn faster than ever
Boston Dynamics all electric Altas
This robot can do a cartwheel better than me and now I'm freaking out – but in a good way
ChatGPT Voice mode
How to add ChatGPT or Gemini voice mode to your iPhone Action button (while you wait for Siri's big upgrade)
Latest in News
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
ransomware avast
Ransomware attacks are costing Government offices a month of downtime on average
Cassian Andor piloting a TIE Avenger in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
More about artificial intelligence
Hugging Snap

This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Google Gemini Canvas

Is Gemini Canvas better than ChatGPT Canvas? I tested out both AI writing tools to find out which is king
Hamish wearing the RingConn Gen 2 Air

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is the perfect entry-level smart ring – but not the perfect fitness tracker
See more latest
Most Popular
Mark S and Helly R standing by their desks bathed in blue light in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale
Severance season 2 episode 10 ending explained: what does Mark do, who dies, will there be a season 3, and more big questions answered
YouTube Premium
Would you pay for better sound on YouTube? The video-sharing platform could soon let you control audio quality, but it'll cost you
Hugging Snap
This AI app claims it can see what I'm looking at – which it mostly can
Citroen 2CV
The retro EV resurgence is in full swing, as Citroen confirms the iconic 2CV will return with batteries
I Hate This Place artwork
Bloober Team is keeping busy as it announces its next survival horror game I Hate This Place and offers a new look at its upcoming title Cronos: The New Dawn
Equal1 Bell-1 quantum computer
This is the first quantum computer you can actually buy (and use, and power): Equal1's Bell-1 uses a standard power socket
Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Obscure Chinese PC vendor gets preferential AMD treatment as Lisa Su signs first desktop PC with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 ahead of May launch
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW
The latest batch of leaked iPhone 17 dummy units appear to show where glass meets metal on the new designs
SanDisk Slim Dual Drive
This is the first 2TB dual-port external SSD ever and it's not as expensive as you may think
Bimawen B15.6 TV Pro
A sign of things to come? This portable monitor comes with Google TV, a remote control and a very well hidden Android PC