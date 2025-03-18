Get ready for Audio Overview in Google Gemini, I’ve used it in Notebook LM and it's a complete game changer

News
By published

The chatty AI podcasts hosts are coming to Gemini

Audio Overview in Gemini
(Image credit: Google)
  • Audio Overview is coming to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers from today
  • You can make great sounding podcasts out of articles and more, right in Gemini
  • It works with Deep Research reports as well

Audio Overview is coming to Google’s AI chatbot Gemini, and I think it will change the way we use it for good. You can use Audio Overview to turn documents, slides, and even Deep Research reports into easy-to-listen-to podcasts.

The first time I tried Audio Overview I was blown away by how good it was. The podcasts it creates are essentially 10-minute-long shows narrated by two AI hosts who talk about whatever subject you’ve fed them via Google documents, PDFs, or even YouTube videos.

The point of Audio Overview is to speed up the learning process for students. So, instead of having to read all those books, or watch all those YouTube videos yourself, you can get AI to do it for you and then get it to tell you all the important bits in a short information blast, but as if you were listening to a podcast.

Getting in the mix

Audio Overview first appeared as part of Google’s NotebookLM research tool. It was particularly favored by students who didn’t like to read very much, but the technology for creating its AI podcasts worked way better than it had any right to and obviously had implications for projects far beyond the world of education.

Rather than sounding like two boring AI robots discussing a subject academically, the podcast hosts sound as if they were two real humans talking about a subject they both really cared about, with a lot of dynamic back and forth.

I quickly realized there was scope for creating podcasts about pretty much anything using Audio Overview, and I’ve been using it ever since. Now we can use it with Deep Research reports, it will be even better.

Gemini integration

NotebookLM was already free to use, but having Audio Overviews integrated into Gemini just makes them easier to access. Audio Overview is starting to roll out today to Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, globally in English, with more languages coming soon.

They work in Gemini by simply uploading documents into the prompt bar and then choosing Generate Audio Overview from the suggestion chip that pops up. Audio Overviews work in both the web and mobile app versions of Gemini. Go to gemini.google.com to see if they’re available to you yet.

You may also like

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Graham Barlow
Graham Barlow
Senior Editor, AI

Graham is the Senior Editor for AI at TechRadar. With over 25 years of experience in both online and print journalism, Graham has worked for various market-leading tech brands including Computeractive, PC Pro, iMore, MacFormat, Mac|Life, Maximum PC, and more. He specializes in reporting on everything to do with AI and has appeared on BBC TV shows like BBC One Breakfast and on Radio 4 commenting on the latest trends in tech. Graham has an honors degree in Computer Science and spends his spare time podcasting and blogging.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Gemini AI
Google Gemini adds its personal AI researcher to your iPhone – if you have the right subscription
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Humanoid AI robot working at the radio station studio, using NotebookLM
I used NoteBookLM to help with productivity - here’s 5 top tips to get the most from Google’s AI audio tool
Gemini on a smartphone.
I used Gemini AI to declutter my Gmail inbox and saved myself 5 hours a week – here’s how you can do the same
Man using Gemini Live on an phone.
Free Gemini Live update brings better conversation skills and understanding of accents
Gemini 2.0
What is Gemini: everything you need to know about Google’s AI chatbot
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
Audio Overview in Gemini
Get ready for Audio Overview in Google Gemini, I’ve used it in Notebook LM and it's a complete game changer
Google Gemini Canvas &#039;Collaborate with Gemini&#039;
Gemini just got a huge writing and coding upgrade - Google keeps making its AI better and ChatGPT should be worried
A couple angry at each other while lying in bed
Should you use ChatGPT to win an argument? I spoke to mental health and relationship experts to find out
Google Gemini AI
Gemini Deep Research is now free - here are 4 ways to get the most out of Google’s awesome AI tool
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
5 better prompts to use with ChatGPT
AI fashion
I asked ChatGPT, Gemini, and Siri what to wear, and only one really helped me look my best
Latest in News
Lego Pokemon
Pokemon and Lego announce the most electrifying collaboration of all time and I’m going to be first in line
Apple Watch app health
Apple Watch blood pressure monitoring tech revealed in patent
Using Zipped files and folders in Windows 11
Hidden clues suggest Microsoft is moving another part of Windows 11’s Control Panel to the Settings app – and this time it’s mouse options
Core Time 2 and COre 2 Duo watches running Pebble OS
Pebble is back! Pebble founder announces two new smartwatches, and they're basically the opposite of an Apple Watch in every way
an image of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Finally! One UI 7 has a release date - here are the Samsung phones that’ll get it first
Google Cloud logo
Google to acquire cloud security platform Wiz in $32 billion deal
More about artificial intelligence
Google Gemini Canvas &#039;Collaborate with Gemini&#039;

Gemini just got a huge writing and coding upgrade - Google keeps making its AI better and ChatGPT should be worried
Notion

What is Notion AI: Everything we know about this project management tool
The HyperX Cloud III S

This new HyperX wireless gaming headset can last for up to 200 hours before running out of juice
See more latest
Most Popular
The HyperX Cloud III S
This new HyperX wireless gaming headset can last for up to 200 hours before running out of juice
Core Time 2 and COre 2 Duo watches running Pebble OS
Pebble is back! Pebble founder announces two new smartwatches, and they're basically the opposite of an Apple Watch in every way
Google Gemini Canvas &#039;Collaborate with Gemini&#039;
Gemini just got a huge writing and coding upgrade - Google keeps making its AI better and ChatGPT should be worried
Ransomware
Fortinet firewall bugs are being targeted by LockBit ransomware hackers
Images showing green OLED with microscope close-up and illustration of helical stacks
New OLED pixel breakthrough could make TVs, phones, watches and more much more energy efficient – and brighter
Maui and Moana stand on a beach looking smug
Moana 2 achieves demigod status as the movie sets new streaming record on Disney+
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #381)
BYD Han L
BYD’s latest electric vehicle platform can add 249-miles of range in just five minutes – your move Tesla!
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #1150)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 19 (game #647)