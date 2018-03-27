Broadband and booze: Virgin is giving away a free case of wine with internet and TV bundles

Raise a glass to Virgin Media. Its latest promotion to try and get you to sign up for a broadband and TV deal is well worth toasting. Grab one of four selected bundles and Virgin will send you a delicious case of wine as an digestif. Cheers!

You have to be quick to take advantage of this deal - it's only running until the end of Wednesday March 28. The offer is available on the following broadband and TV packages:

- Player Bundle with 50Mb broadband and 70+ TV channels

- Mix Bundle with 100Mb broadband and 150+ TV channels

- Full House Bundle with 100Mb broadband and 230+ TV channels (inc. BT Sport)

- VIP Bundle with 300Mb broadband and 260+ TV channels (inc. Sky Sports, Sky Cinema and BT Sport)

Grab the cheapest Virgin Player Bundle for £29 per month and the broadband plan will include 8 bottles of wine (worth £112), while the other three options - starting at £45 per month for Mix - come with 14 bottles (worth £187). And if you're not that bothered about wine, you can choose bill credit of £50 or £100 respectively instead.

Rather discuss your options over the phone? Then give 08000-492-102 a ring to speak to an adviser and order.

Virgin Media Full House broadband and TV bundle in full:

Virgin Media Full House Bundle + 14 bottles of wine | 12 months | Up to 100Mb | Weekend calls | 230+ channels | £20 upfront | £55 £49 per month

We think that Virgin's Full House Bundle probably offers the best broadband value over the limited offer period. Included in the 200-odd channels are the likes of MTV, the Disney Channel and the full suite of BT Sport stations. While on the internet side, you get the benefit of pulverising 100Mb maximum speeds - that should mean seamless 4K streaming and downloads at up to 12.5MB per second. Hit 'View Deal' or call 08000-492-102 to orderView Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Around 60% of UK households are now able to receive super fast Virgin broadband. It's easy to discover whether you're one of the lucky 3-in-5 - head to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page (or the price comparison chart at the bottom of this page), enter your postcode where indicated at the top of the page and if deals show as available then you're laughing.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Infinity.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin Media website confirms that the offer is for new customers only. If you're already with Virgin or have used the provider in your internet past, then you can forget the free wine and cry into your beer. Sorry.